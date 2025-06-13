.

Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Debut Album 'Talkin To The Trees' Arrives

(Reprise) Neil Young, along with his new band, The Chrome Hearts debut full-length album Talkin To The Trees, is available now via Reprise Records. Stream the new album here

Talkin To The Trees feels like a full-on fresh-blooded leap forward as Young steps into his sixth decade in his creative odyssey filled with fearless twists and turns. The Chrome Hearts feature Spooner Oldham (Organ); Micah Nelson (Guitar and Vocal); Corey McCormick (Bass and Vocal); Anthony LoGerfo (Drums); with Neil Young (Guitar, Harp, Piano, Vibes). All songs are written by Neil Young, co-produced by Lou Adler and Young, and recorded at Shangri La Studios in Malibu.

When "big change," the first song from the album Talkin To The Trees, was released in just front of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration, it was a not-so-subtle announcement that Young was ready to step into the future. Not only America, but the world. There could be no doubt where Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts stand in these challenging times.

These ten musical statements by Young take their rightful place among an ongoing creative tapestry.

