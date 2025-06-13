Parker McCollum Reveals New Album Details

(TPR) Parker McCollum, has released the full track listing for his upcoming fifth studio album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, out on June 27th. McCollum's first single and current radio hit off the album, "What Kinda Man," immediately connected with fans and set the pace for this next chapter of music. He followed with additional tracks - "Hope That I'm Enough," "Big Sky," and most recently, the sultry, "Killin' Me."

"It is the best thing I've ever done. This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is one thousand percent authentic, Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted to." -Parker McCollum

PARKER MCCOLLUM is an artistic achievement, produced by Frank Liddell and Eric Masse, that excavates the essence of great Texas Country. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this record from McCollum, which shows a return to the raw, authentic sound that started it all. Recorded at the legendary Power Station recording studio in New York City, the project is imbued with emotional intensity and masterful storytelling. Teaming with celebrated songwriters such as Jon Randall, Randy Rogers, Lori McKenna, Randy Montana, Liz Rose, Natalie Hemby, Monty Criswell and more, this album is a start to finish experience that is a cohesive standout project by McCollum.

Fans can see Parker out on the road for his headlining tour dates across the country. He will also be on the road with the King of Country, George Strait, and Country music powerhouse, Chris Stapleton, on select dates.

PARKER MCCOLLUM Track Listing:

1. "My Blue" (Parker McCollum, Scooter Carusoe)

2. "Big Sky" (Parker McCollum, Charlie Magnone, Jarrod Morris)

3. "Solid Country Gold" (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

4. "Watch Me Bleed" (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Mat Kearney)

5. "Killin' Me" (Parker McCollum, Monty Criswell, Randy Rogers)

6. "Good Time Charlie's Got the Blues" featuring Cody Johnson (Danny O'Keefe)

7. "Sunny Days" (Parker McCollum, Tony Lane, Lee Miller, Randy Montana)

8. "Permanent Headphones" (Parker McCollum)

9. "New York Is On Fire" (Parker McCollum, Nick Bockrath, Adam Wright)

10. "Come On" (Parker McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

11. "What Kinda Man" (Parker McCollum, Natalie Hemby, Jeremy Spillman)

12. "Hope That I'm Enough" (Parker McCollum, Jessi Alexander, Matt Jenkins)

13. "Enough Rope" (Chris Knight, Austin Cunningham)

14. "My Worst Enemy" (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen)

