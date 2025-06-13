Russell Dickerson Releases 'Heard It In A Country Song'

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum artist Russell Dickerson releases "Heard It In A Country Song," a nostalgic, swaggering track co-written by Dickerson, Chase McGill, Chris LaCorte, and Parker Welling.

The song celebrates the timeless values, simple pleasures, and life lessons rooted in country music. Dickerson nods to iconic '90s country themes-barbecue stains, grape snowcones, and watermelon crawl-while reflecting on love, small-town pride, and growing up with country songs as a compass. All delivered with Dickerson's signature Southern twang.

The recent release comes off the heels of Dickerson's announcement of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, set for release on Aug. 22 (via Triple Tigers). The 12-track collection captures his fearless evolution as both an artist and a storyteller, highlighting his genre-defying creativity and emotional depth.

Dickerson is also celebrating the success of his latest and fastest-rising single, "Happen To Me," which marks a major career milestone as his biggest streaming debut to date-surpassing 100 million streams, breaking into the Top 20 on country radio, reaching No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway, and continuing its rise on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

