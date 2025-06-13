(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum artist Russell Dickerson releases "Heard It In A Country Song," a nostalgic, swaggering track co-written by Dickerson, Chase McGill, Chris LaCorte, and Parker Welling.
The song celebrates the timeless values, simple pleasures, and life lessons rooted in country music. Dickerson nods to iconic '90s country themes-barbecue stains, grape snowcones, and watermelon crawl-while reflecting on love, small-town pride, and growing up with country songs as a compass. All delivered with Dickerson's signature Southern twang.
The recent release comes off the heels of Dickerson's announcement of his highly anticipated fourth studio album, FAMOUS BACK HOME, set for release on Aug. 22 (via Triple Tigers). The 12-track collection captures his fearless evolution as both an artist and a storyteller, highlighting his genre-defying creativity and emotional depth.
Dickerson is also celebrating the success of his latest and fastest-rising single, "Happen To Me," which marks a major career milestone as his biggest streaming debut to date-surpassing 100 million streams, breaking into the Top 20 on country radio, reaching No. 1 on SiriusXM's The Highway, and continuing its rise on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Russell Dickerson Kicks Off Second Leg Of RUSSELLMANIA Tour
Russell Dickerson Releasing New Album 'Famous Back Home' This Summer
Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Gets Remixed By Steve Aoki
Russell Dickerson Adds Even More Dates To RUSSELLMANIA TOUR
Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set- All Time Low Deliver 'Suckerpunch' and Announce Fall Tour- more
Jimmy Page And The Black Crowes Release New Short Film- Twenty One Pilots The Clancy Tour- Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Tribute Brian Wilson- Roger Waters- more
Stream Dierks Bentley's New Album BROKEN BRANCHES- Parker McCollum Reveals New Album Details- Russell Dickerson Releases 'Heard It In A Country Song'- more
Jermaine Dupri Taps T.I., 2 Chainz, and Young Dro For 'Turn Around'- Steve Aoki, Laidback Luke Reimagine Mike Posner's 'I Took A Pill In Ibiza'- Josh Groban- more
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
The Hu Share 'This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) Video Featuring William DuVall and Trevor McNevan
Murder By Death Release Farewell Album 'Egg & Dart'
The Doobie Brothers Stars Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall of Fame
Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts Debut Album 'Talkin To The Trees' Arrives
Foreigner Receive Gold Record Honor At Sold Out Concert
Beauty School Dropout Announce New Album With 'Fever' Video
Bane's 'Boston 6:58 PM' Streaming For First Time
Metallica Release Load (Remastered) Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set