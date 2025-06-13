Steve Aoki, Laidback Luke Reimagine Mike Posner's 'I Took A Pill In Ibiza'

(Bampire) Mike Posner's "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" gets a massive rework from Steve Aoki, Laidback Luke, BONNIE X CLYDE, Trivecta, and Prosecute, delivering an EP packed with festival-sized drops and bold, high-energy takes on the iconic hit. Each remix brings a distinct sonic signature, from euphoric big room builds to emotionally charged melodic bass, breathing new life into the introspective anthem nearly a decade after its original release.
Titled "The Forest Remix Pack" - this compilation drops just in time for Posner's performance at Electric Forest in Michigan. Steve Aoki shares what it was like making his remix of the hit track: "Remixing 'I Took A Pill In Ibiza' was deeply personal for me.
"That song has always carried so much weight, and doing it with Mike, especially sharing that moment with him onstage at EDC, was unforgettable. There was so much raw emotion in the air. You could feel every lyric. Mike is pure soul, and I'm honored to be part of a moment that meant so much to both of us."
Mike adds; "i love remixes. i love music. i love life. i love this remix pack and can't wait to play it live"
