Stream Dierks Bentley's New Album BROKEN BRANCHES

(The GreenRoom) Ahead of today's release of multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley's 11th studio album BROKEN BRANCHES (MCA), praise has already rolled in for the 11-track collection that's rooted in raw honesty and storytelling, embracing life's outliers and underdogs with songs about resilience, change, and connection. Earning 5 out of 5 stars, the album features cross-generational lineup of collaborators-including John Anderson, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert and Stephen Wilson Jr. BROKEN BRANCHES is a bold reaffirmation of Bentley's heartfelt grit paired with standout musicianship.

"With the aid of a band of peerless musicians, acclaimed producers and generations of top-tier collaborators, he's linked country's roots to its present in the most seamless and timeless-feeling manner possible." - Tennessean

"On his eleventh LP, he examines what drives young people to do something as crazy as move to Nashville and stake it all on the dream of being a musician...while creating a distinctive and daring sound incorporating traditional bluegrass and U2-style anthemic rock." - Esquire

"Few artists in mainstream country music have their finger on the pulse quite like Dierks Bentley."

- Rolling Stone

"Dierks is the gold standard for roots-infused sounds in the mainstream. It's full of heart and commitment to his craft as a musician and a songwriter." - Country Central

"Mixing modern sonic muscle with the rootsy refinement of an artist who's seen it all... in different ways, each song sinks its teeth into the messy truth of day-to-day life, but takes a step back to see the beauty of the forest, not just a tangled bunch of trees. While country songwriters are often guilty of going with the flow, Dierks Bentley has a habit of cutting against the grain." - American Songwriter

"A project that speaks to the country music community and the trusty outliers, like the artist himself, who exist to shake things up from within. Sure to leave listeners fully satiated rather than simply buzzed."

- Holler

"It's a rocking good time, even when life's roads are bumpy, as evidenced across the release-from the jukebox stomp of the title track to the rowdy 'She Hates Me.'" - Associated Press

"Dierks Bentley Is in the 'Sweet Spot' of His Career." - People Magazine

"Dierks Bentley is embracing brokenness, imperfection In the best way." - iHeart

"This is a classic Dierks Bentley album-full of meaning, humour, humanity and heart. Built on reflection and resilience. Whether he's urging you to laugh, cry, or raise a glass, Bentley reminds us that even the most broken branches can still hold up the tree. 4.5 out of 5 stars." - Entertainment Focus

"A deeply personal, character-rich album that feels like a musical scrapbook... a concise yet impactful listening experience, with standout collaborations that span generations featuring Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, John Anderson, and Stephen Wilson Jr... the album will be one of the top releases this summer." - Country Chord

"Overall, Broken Branches is phenomenal from top to bottom. Each song leads perfectly to the next and is unmistakably Dierks Bentley. 5 out of 5 stars." - Cryptic Rock

