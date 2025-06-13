The Doobie Brothers Stars Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall of Fame

(fcc) Last night, the Grammy Award-winning, Platinum-selling, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band The Doobie Brothers celebrated the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction of bandmembers Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston and Michael McDonald at the 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony in New York. Following the award presentation, presented by Garth Brooks, the band performed their iconic hits "Black Water," "Takin' It To The Streets" and "Listen to the Music."

The prestigious honor capped off a celebratory album release week in New York promoting their new album WALK THIS ROAD which was released June 6th on Rhino Records. After playing a sold out album release show at Irving Plaza they performed national television debuts of three songs off the new album: "Learn to Let Go" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS), "Walk This Road" on The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC), and "Call Me" on Live with Kelly and Mark (ABC).

The incredible live debuts followed an in-depth conversation on the iconic band's songwriting and history together, after over 50 years, for CBS News Sunday Morning.

WALK THIS ROAD is the band's 16th album and their first-ever studio album featuring Johnston, Simmons, McDonald and McFee. It features ten newly recorded tracks including ""Walk This Road (feat. Mavis Staples)", "Call Me," "Learn To Let Go," "Angels & Mercy," and "Lahaina" and was produced in Los Angeles with John Shanks.

The Doobie Brother head to the UK and Ireland in July for headlining shows starting July 11th in Glasgow, England and to open Jeff Lynne's ELO BST Hyde Park final show on July 13th. They return to the U.S. to kick off their North American WALK THIS ROAD TOUR August 4th in Detroit, with special guest The Coral Reefer band. Fans will hear all of the beloved hits, new music from WALK THIS ROAD, and the unmatched, reunited Doobie Brothers lineup of Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, John McFee and Michael McDonald.

