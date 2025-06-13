The Hu Share 'This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) Video Featuring William DuVall and Trevor McNevan

(SRO) While their legions of fans anxiously await a new album, innovative Mongolian rock group and global phenomenon The Hu-Galaa, Jaya, Temka, and Enkush-today (June 13) have released a new digital EP ECHOS OF THUNDER via Better Noise Music.
It contains alternate versions of three standout songs from their album, RUMBLE OF THUNDER-"This Is Mongol," "Bii Biyelgee," and "Triangle"-with special guests including members of Alice In Chains, Thousand Foot Krutch, and Neon Trees, as well as ROME.
The visualizer video for "This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) (Feat. William DuVall from Alice In Chains and Trevor McNevan from Thousand Foot Krutch) - Teerawk Remix" has also been released.
"This Is Mongol" receives a dynamic remix treatment by Trevor McNevan of Thousand Foot Krutch, working under his remix alias Teerawk. Teerawk brings his signature energy to the track, layering in additional vocals and lyrics that both complement and expand upon William DuVall's (Alice In Chains) original vision. The ECHOS OF THUNDER EP also contains "Bii Biyelgee," featuring Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees, and "Triangle," featuring ROME, offering listeners a diverse and compelling reimagining of the original album's spirit. The EP also includes the original versions of "This Is Mongol," "Bii Biyelgee," and "Triangle."
"I am glad that our label partners at Better Noise Music suggested this EP because, as I like to say, from Classic Rock to Heavy Metal, our genre of Hunnu Rock has no limits," says frontman Galaa. "The ECHOS OF THUNDER EP presents an opportunity for more collaborations with different artists to expand on our original music. We hope our loyal fans will enjoy these new versions of songs from the RUMBLE OF THUNDER album!"
In touring news, the European leg of The HU's headlining "Incarnation" world tour kicked off June 6 in Maastricht, NL. It will coincide with a series of shows supporting Scandinavian folk band Heilung on their final tour. THE HU will also appear on several of Europe's largest heavy music festivals during the run, including Hellfest and Graspop Metal Meeting.
