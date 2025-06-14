BTS j-hope Recruits GloRilla For 'Killin' It Girl'

(fcc) j-hope of 21st century pop icons BTS released a new solo single, "Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)," and an accompanying music video. Following the release of chart-favorite smash hits "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" and "MONA LISA," in March, j-hope's solo single project culminates in a grand finale with the unveiling of this new track.

"Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)" is a hip-hop track, in which j-hope's rhythmic finesse stands out against the track's minimalist arrangement, exuding confident charisma with a sensual edge. The track conveys the sheer thrill of falling in love at first sight. With raw honesty, j-hope articulates the emotional rush and magnetic pull toward someone who radiates perfection with their own unique brilliance.

Following his participation in the production of "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" and "MONA LISA," j-hope once again took part in the creation of "Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)." While staying true to his distinct musical taste, j-hope ventures into new stylistic territory by experimenting with different genre elements. The track serves as a further expansion of j-hope's musical spectrum and a testament to his artistic growth.

"Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)" brings together the hottest collaboration in the spotlight. World-renowned hitmakers Cirkut took the lead as the main producer, setting the track up for chart success. Additionally, GloRilla, one of today's most prominent and commanding voices in hip-hop, joins as a featured artist, adding fierce energy and presence.

In the official music video for "Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)," j-hope's magnetic charisma is front and center. The video oscillates between intimate moments of introspection and high-energy, electrifying performances that showcase j-hope's finest stage prowess. j-hope's energy as he boldly races through the vast urban landscape feels incredibly visceral. Striking bursts of contrasting colors add visual flair, offering a highly stylish and visually captivating experience with grunge-inspired aesthetics. GloRilla also makes an appearance in the music video, making it a standout collaboration that grabs everyone's attention.

Following the new single release, j-hope also kicked off the first night of the two-day encore concerts for 'j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' FINAL' today at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, concluding j-hope's first solo tour. With approximately 54,000 fans set to attend over the two days, the concerts sold out immediately after tickets went on sale, reaffirming his status as one of the most celebrated performers in demand. Furthermore, this world tour has attracted approximately 470,000 fans with a total of 31 shows across 15 cities across North America and Asia.

'HOPE ON THE STAGE' not only represents 'j-hope on stage,' but also the idea of hope, wishes, and dreams taking shape in various forms on stage. With each section reflecting the narrative j-hope has woven throughout his career, the concert is arranged into five sections-'Ambition,' 'Dream,' 'Expectation,' 'Fantasy,' and 'Wish'.

The first night featured the world premiere performance of "Killin' It Girl (feat. GloRilla)," igniting a wave of ecstatic cheers the moment the track began. j-hope delivered a bold and sultry display of confidence like never before, showcasing a new dimension of his artistry through a strikingly commanding performance. His fluid yet dynamic choreography highlighted his absolute mastery of stage presence.

To celebrate the tour's grand finale, BTS members Jin and Jung Kook appeared as special guests on the first day, taking fans by surprise and instantly electrifying the atmosphere. As they took the stage the audience singing every word in joyful union reverberated through every corner of the venue. Jin and Jung Kook also went on to deliver solo performances, further elevating the night's emotion for their unit performance, delivering heartfelt renditions of "Jamais Vu" and "Spring Day," the sound of impact.

With the 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' world tour, j-hope made history as the first K-pop solo artist to perform at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where he also became the first South Korean male artist to headline a stadium concert in North America.

