Christopher Cross Classic Hit 'Ride Like The Wind' Receives A Music Video

(SFM) Seeker Music, the songwriter-led music rights, publishing, and record company, is releasing a music video for Christopher Cross's iconic debut single "Ride Like The Wind".

Originally released in 1979, just before the dawn of MTV, the platinum-selling track's first official music video comes more than four decades after it first hit the airwaves, affirming Cross's place as a timeless artist whose work continues to resonate across generations. The project also marks the creation of Seeker's first ever original music video for a track in their catalog.

Starring Rainey Qualley, Sadie Scheufler, Syd Kilroy, and Kandia Nzinga, directed by Andrea Calvetti, and commissioned by Seeker Music, the music video channels the gritty spirit of 1970s carsploitation cinema. Drawing inspiration from cult classics like Zabriskie Point, Vanishing Point, and Two-Lane Blacktop, it pays tribute to a genre of filmmaking where the road was both a battleground and a metaphor for conflict and resistance.

Director Andrea Calvetti said, "With 'Ride Like the Wind', the goal was simple: to have fun, lean into the pulse of the track, and unleash that wild '70s energy - muscle cars tearing through the desert, chasing something just out of reach. What makes me most proud is how we reimagined the genre's legacy. This time, it's an all-female cast behind the wheel - not passengers in someone else's story, but drivers of their own wild ride."

The video arrives on the heels of Seeker's expanded edition of Christopher Cross-the GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter's self-titled 1979 debut album-which was released digitally on May 2, with a deluxe 2LP vinyl edition coming this summer. The reissue includes never-before-heard material such as early demos, Japan-only tracks, and fan treasures like "Mary Ann," "Passengers," and "Smiles of Angels," all accompanied by new liner notes from acclaimed music journalist Gene Sculatti.

Since it was founded in 2020, Seeker Music has taken a unique approach to catalog acquisitions, identifying existing music with the most creative potential, and designing fresh strategies to get those songs heard in new and different ways, the way most companies only would for new artist campaigns. Since acquiring Christopher Cross's catalog in 2023, Seeker has brought Cross's catalog to all-time streaming highs through a series of creative campaigns, including the new music video, the Christopher Cross expanded edition, and the release of Cross's original "Sailing" demo alongside a new version by Dutch pop artist Benny Sings. The company also recently acquired the publishing and production rights to the catalog of Michael Omartian, the hitmaker who produced Cross's debut in 2024.

