Converge and Coalesce Release Rare Live Record From CMBGs

(another-side) Ahead of this weekend's series of benefit shows for the legendary New York hardcore promoter Rich Hall, Converge and Coalesce have announced the release of an unapologetically raw 1996 live recording of the bands' show at CBGB. The 14-song album captures the bands in their most primal form and is available digitally here and the 2XLP format is available for pre-order here. Proceeds from the album will benefit the Hall family in perpetuity.

The bands comment: "This is a tribute to our friend Rich Hall, who introduced our bands to New York City in the early days. We will never forget the profound impact he had on all of us in the underground music community."

Converge vocalist/lyricist Jacob Bannon adds: "This Saturday, we are scheduled to celebrate the life and legacy of Rich Hall through a show in Brooklyn NY.In the early to mid-1990s, the metallic hardcore subgenre- at least as we know it today- was just beginning to take shape. Our bands were raw, chaotic, and hard to grasp without seeing them live. The sound didn't fit easily into existing scenes, and as a result, we were often overlooked by press, labels, and promoters. Out of necessity, we carved out our own spaces: basements, rented halls, wherever we could gather. And in these hidden corners, new scenes quietly began to grow. While bands were active in the Tri-State area, New York City itself remained a challenging place for our subgenre to break into. Rich Hall changed that.

"A young fanatic of all things heavy, Rich took a chance on us. As a promoter, he welcomed this new wave of chaotic, metallic hardcore into the city, bringing our bands into venues that had once felt out of reach. With enthusiasm, warmth, and unwavering support, he carried the torch of NYC's legendary underground- places like CBGBs- into a new era.

"It didn't take long for Rich to become more than just another promoter. He became a friend, a part of the fabric of the community we all loved so deeply.

Over time, our paths diverged, as they often do. But I never stopped keeping tabs on Rich. I watched from afar as he built a beautiful family and found his voice as a visual artist. When I heard about his passing, it hit hard. He was walking a bright path, and he deserved more time here. My thoughts turned to our memories, his family, and the challenges they would now face without him.

"To process my own feelings, I turned to something familiar- work.While digging through an old storage bin, I came across a stack of cassettes. Sitting right on top was one in particular, it felt as if the universe placed it there to be seen. It was a copy of our first show at CBGBs on November 17, 1996- Converge on one side, Coalesce on the other. That show was one of my first real interactions with Rich. For me, it symbolized something much larger than music. It marked the beginning of so much that I hold dear- things that would never have been possible without him.

"I hoped the recording was still intact enough to release in tribute to Rich and his family.

"I quickly reached out to Sean Ingram of Coalesce, explaining my finding and intention, and he excitedly gave his full support for the project. Shortly after, I sent the tape to Zach at GodCity to be digitized. Weeks later, we got word that it had been successfully salvaged. The next step was sending it to Brad Boatright at Audiosiege for mastering. Once the audio was finalized, I worked with Pol from Branca Studio to design the release. His artwork perfectly captured the spirit I envisioned.

"The recording itself is chaotically raw and unfiltered- two bands in their most primordial form. Since no video footage exists, the listener must use imagination to color the intensity of the scene that winter day.

"Together, Converge and Coalesce are releasing the recording as a tribute to Rich Hall--Our friend and supporter who helped bring our music to New York City in the earliest days. His impact on the underground music community was profound and we will never forget him and what he did for us.

"Proceeds from this project will be donated to the Hall family in perpetuity."

Live at CBGB's, track list:

Converge

Forsaken (Live at CBGBs)

Dead (Live at CBGBs)

For You (Live at CBGBs)

Antithesis (Live at CBGBs)

Color Me Blood Red (Live at CBGBs)

The Saddest Day (Live at CBGBs)

Coalesce

A safe Place. (Live at CBGBs)

Cut To Length (Live at CBGBs)

Grain of Salt (Live at CBGBs)

Blend as Well (Live at CBGBs)

Harvest of Maturity (Live at CBGBs)

73c (Live at CBGBs)

This is the Last (Live at CBGBs)

Simulcast (Live at CBGBs)

Related Stories

Converge Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Converge, Emma Ruth Rundle, Cave In Headlining Post. Festival

Converge Added To Fire in the Mountains Festival

Converge Release Live Album For Hurricane Helene Relief

News > Converge