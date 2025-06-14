Doe Boy Teams With Fetty Wap For 'Lil Sexy' Video

(Epic) The red-hot Doe Boy has released his new single and music video, "Lil Sexy," featuring multi-platinum hitmaker Fetty Wap. The new release adds fuel to the fire of what's already been a prolific 2025 for Doe Boy, and he draws nearer to a new album with a standout new collaboration tailor-made for the summer season.

Doe Boy's patented rap-sung cadence is put brilliantly on display on "Lil Sexy," which weaves a blissful R&B-adjacent performance from Doe around a piercing and amorous chorus from Fetty Wap. "This song is personal to me because back when I was in jail Fetty Wap had one of my favorite albums in 2015, so I always wanted to work with him," Doe says. "After being missing for some years due to being in prison, I wanted to remind people of his undeniable talents."

The official music video for "Lil Sexy" breathes cinematic life into this real-life inspiration, as it follows the respective romantic journeys of characters portrayed by Doe Boy and Fetty Wap; the latter's character must yearn from behind bars until further notice. Doe Boy passionately puts his acting and yearning chops on proper display in

Doe Boy has kept busy in 2025 as he builds towards the release of his first new album since 2023's Beezy. The release of "Lil Sexy" marked Doe's third new single of the year, following "Change" in May and "Hypocrite" in February. His star-studded September single "Special," which features Flo Milli, Skilla Baby and a video appearance from Lola Brooke, continues to pick up steam as a summer romance staple.

"Lil Sexy" stands to add to this stable of thoroughbred releases and much more. Following the success of his 2023 album Beezy, Doe Boy has continued to rise through the ranks of hip hop's elite. Beezy features heavyweight collaborations with Future, Roddy Ricch, Don Toliver, and Lil Yachty, and his breakout single "Way Too Long" was featured in a major Apple Music iPhone 15 commercial, which surpassed five million views. His 2024 tour with YG cemented his status as a formidable live performer. Street singles like "Say It To My Face" and "Huh" have continued to generate the artist significant buzz. With a new full-length project on the horizon, Doe Boy is setting the stage for what may be his most personal and powerful body of work yet.

Related Stories

Doe Boy Shares 'Special' Video Featuring Skilla Baby and Flo Milli

News > Doe Boy