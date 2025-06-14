Outer Banks Star Madison Bailey Releases New Single 'Raincheck'

(Republic) Turning the page on another bold creative chapter, critically acclaimed actress and buzzing singer-songwriter Madison Bailey shares an emotionally charged new single entitled "Raincheck" featuring KAIRO out now via Republic Records. It marks her first release of 2025 and heralds more music to come.

On the track, an airy loop gives way to a breezy head-nodding beat accented by soft synths and delicate strains of guitar. Madison wrestles with her insecurities out loud. She admits, "To be honest I've been off the rails awhile, getting hard to fake a smile," going on to ask, "So, can I get a raincheck?" Nigerian-born global pop duo KAIRO responds on a bouncy verse evocative of the same introspective and irresistible spirit. Together, their energies and vocals entwine in perfect harmony.

Madison capped off 2024 with the fan favorite "Honestly." Beyond reeling in over 2.4 million Spotify streams, it received critical acclaim. NYLON hailed it as "a darker, moodier song inspired by the heaviness of the news cycle in recent years." She notably made her debut as an artist with "The Grey" last year. The Hollywood Reporter praised how "Bailey is returning to her first love, sharing her voice with the world." As part of an in-depth interview, Teen Vogue applauded "The Grey," going on to profess, "It reminds me of the pop-R&B hits we used to have in the early 2000s, a very nostalgic, smooth vibe." WhoWhatWear raved, "Over early 2000s-inspired chords, she sings about the empowering feeling that comes with living in two worlds and standing in her power."

Outer Banks Star Madison Bailey Shares New Single 'Honestly'

