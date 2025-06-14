Oxymorrons Share 'Cool Being You' Visualizer

(PAA) New York's genre-blurring punks Oxymorrons are back with "Cool Being You" - a vibrant new single that dives headfirst into a dynamic fusion of alternative, punk, and hip-hop. Entirely written, recorded, and produced by the band, the track also marks the start of a bold new chapter, with Oxymorrons announcing their upcoming EP 'Create, Destroy, Rebuild, Repeat.', to release fall 2025.

Opening with atmospheric textures, driving drums, pulsating bass, and delicate guitar lines, "Cool Being You" quickly explodes with gritty "modern punk" production, the sonic playground where Oxymorrons thrive. Trading verses that range from melodic crooning to swagger-drenched rap to guttural screams, all three vocalists bring an unmistakable energy and depth. It's a natural next chapter in the band's sonic evolution, one that builds on their roots while pushing further into the unexpected.

"This is for those who were told they have to fit into a box. 'Cool Being You' is about shaking that off and owning every piece of yourself," says the band. "There's freedom in being exactly who you are, and this track is the soundtrack to that energy."

More than just a new single, "Cool Being You" marks the beginning of a new era for Oxymorrons - not just sonically, but personally and creatively. Now a lean, focused three-piece made up of vocalist brothers Deee and KI alongside guitarist Jafe Paulino, the band is embracing their independence and entering a phase defined by full creative control. Although they'll miss their brother, ex-drummer Matty Mayz, they are excited for and proud of him with his new restaurant venture. "If you know Matty the only thing he loves more than drumming is food. We may not be sharing the stage but we are sharing meals as often as we can." Their upcoming EP 'Create. Destroy. Rebuild. Repeat.' reflects that shift: raw, self-defined, and completely on their own terms.

"We're excited about this new chapter - it feels like a reset, but with everything we've learned along the way," the band shares. "We've always believed in doing things differently, and now we get to do that without compromise. The vision is clearer than ever.

