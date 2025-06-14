The Cure Deliver 'Mixes Of A Lost World'

(Capitol) MIXES OF A LOST WORLD, conceived and compiled by Robert Smith, is a new remix collection of tracks from The Cure's acclaimed #1 2024 album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD. The set features brand-new remixes from Four Tet, Paul Oakenfold, Orbital and many more, with the deluxe edition including additional remixes and reworks by Chino Moreno (Deftones), Mogwai and 65daysofstatic, among others.

This stunning collection is out now via Fiction/Capitol Records with all The Cure's recording royalties benefitting War Child UK. MIXES OF A LOST WORLD will be available as 3LP/3CD/3MC deluxe editions featuring both the 'Artists' & 'Remixers' tracks.

The 3LP set includes three half speed mastered 180g heavyweight black bio vinyl LPs, a tri-gatefold printed sleeve, and a large foldout poster; the triple deluxe CD has an 8-panel digisleeve and includes a foldout poster; the limited edition 3MC set has individually printed o-cards and obi-strip and is exclusive to The Cure store.

The 2LP/2CD/2MC edition features the 'Remixers' tracks only and comes as a black vinyl 2LP with a gatefold sleeve; a double CD in 6-panel digisleeve includes foldout CD poster; the limited edition double cassette has individually printed o-cards and obi-strip is also exclusive to The Cure store.

Speaking about MIXES OF A LOST WORLD Robert Smith says "JUST AFTER CHRISTMAS I WAS SENT A COUPLE OF UNSOLICITED REMIXES OF 'SONGS OF A LOST WORLD' TRACKS AND I REALLY LOVED THEM. THE CURE HAS A COLOURFUL HISTORY WITH ALL KINDS OF DANCE MUSIC, AND I WAS CURIOUS AS TO HOW THE WHOLE ALBUM WOULD SOUND ENTIRELY REINTERPRETED BY OTHERS. THIS CURIOSITY RESULTED IN A FABULOUS TRIP THROUGH ALL 8 SONGS BY 24 WONDERFUL ARTISTS AND REMIXERS AND IS WAY BEYOND ANYTHING I COULD HAVE HOPED FOR. GIVING OUR RECORDING ROYALTIES FROM THE PROJECT TO WAR CHILD HELPS MAKE 'MIXES OF A LOST WORLD' AN EVEN MORE SPECIAL RELEASE."

Initially formed in 1978, The Cure has sold over 30 million albums worldwide, headlined the Glastonbury festival four times and been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. They are considered to be one of the most influential bands to ever come out of the UK. The Cure's first album in 16 years, 'Songs Of A Lost World' reached #1 in fifteen countries and the top 5 in a further seven.

Andy Vella, a long-time Cure collaborator, has 'remixed' the artwork for the album, which as with 'Songs Of A Lost World', features 'Bagatelle', a 1975 sculpture by Janez Pirnat.

Related Stories

Chino Moreno Remixes The Cure's 'Warsong'

The Cure Announce 'Mixes Of A Lost World'

The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Was Diagnosed With Lymphoma (2024 In Review)

The Cure Deliver 'Songs Of A Live World'

News > The Cure