WAR Reunite For Hollywood Walk Of Fame Induction

(SFM) On Thursday, June 5th, 2025, WAR was honored by The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of the City of Los Angeles, with a dedicated star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Receiving their star in the category of Recording, the beloved Long Beach-founded band-turned global hitmakers' ceremony featured a reunion of original band members Lonnie Jordan, Howard Scott, Harold Brown, Lee Oskar and founding producer Jerry Goldstein, and were joined by emcee Jimmy Jam, guest speaker George Lopez, and more. Variety writes, "when it comes to low rider Cali-cool multiculturalism, WAR wrote the biggest, loudest book," and today, WAR not only adds a distinguished chapter to their legacy, but reaches a defining milestone in their storied career.

Ever the trailblazers, WAR's ceremony was a Walk of Fame first - the celebration doubled as a low rider car show with cars provided by Los Angeles car clubs including Imperial Car Club, Groupe ELA, Spirit Car Club, and Southern Life Car Club. Following the dedication, the celebrations stepped indoors to Amoeba Hollywood, just feet from WAR's newly minted star, for a special record signing with the bandmembers, including the band's latest release of Why Can't We Be Friends? (50th Anniversary Collector's Edition), out today via Avenue/Rhino.

A multi-million-selling, blockbuster album, Why Can't We Be Friends? has left an indelible mark on music history. 50 years later, this deluxe 3CD, 3LP and Digital collection commemorates 50 years of some of the band's most iconic songs, including its timeless title track, "Why Can't We Be Friends?," the perennially cool "Low Rider," "So" and more. Coinciding with WAR's year-long 55th Anniversary, Why Can't We Be Friends? (50th Anniversary Collector's Edition) features the original album newly remastered by Bernie Grundman, alongside two additional discs, including seven unearthed bonus tracks, rare jam sessions and unedited mixes, as well as a revelatory recording about the making of "Why Can't We Be Friends?." WAR's previous box set, honoring 50 years of The World Is a Ghetto, was named Best New Reissue by Pitchfork, and hailed as one of the best of the year by The New York Times, Variety and more, and Why Can't We Be Friends? (50th Anniversary Collector's Edition) continues that streak.

While WAR's signature fusion of funk, soul, jazz, Latin, rock and street music is what first propelled them to prominence 55 years ago, it was their ability to craft songs of social consciousness that further cemented their place in the modern American songbook. The immediate global impact of "Why Can't We Be Friends?" was so powerful that NASA transmitted the title track into space during the historic Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975.

Since then, WAR have continued to sing out against racism, hunger, crime and conflict, working with PETA, Venice Family Clinic, Toys for Tots, and St. Jude's Hospital, all while their music has been sampled by Janet Jackson, Tupac, the Beastie Boys, Method Man, Sublime, Redman, Cypress Hill, Shaggy, A$AP Mob, Scarface, the Geto Boys, De La Soul, Flo Rida, Liam Payne, Thomas Rhett, and more, and covered by everyone from Willie Nelson to The Muppets, George Clinton, Phish, ZZ Top and The Isley Brothers. With more than 50 million albums sold, 20 gold, platinum and multi-platinum records, three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations, a GRAMMY Hall of Fame entry, four #1 LPs, nine Top 10s and twenty Top 40 songs, WAR didn't just define the sound of the 1970s, they became a lasting voice for creative collaboration and social change, with a mission of love and harmony that resonates now more than ever.

