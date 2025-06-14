Watch Lil Tecca's 'Half The Plot' Video

(Republic) Lil Tecca has just released his highly-anticipated new album, Dopamine - out now via Galactic Records/Republic Records - alongside a lush music video for "Half The Plot."

The project comes on the heels of his latest smash single "OWA OWA," which exploded for the biggest debut of his career with over two million Spotify streams on release day. Tecca's sixth full-length project launches a new era for the prolific hitmaker. "I'm trying to summarize where I'm at in life right now," he says on the album. "I'm leaning into my pleasures in all avenues of life."

Determined to overload dopamine receptors, Tecca was moved by auters like Wong Kar-wai and Larry Clark to strive for perfection in every aspect of his craft. From the visuals to the sequencing to the live presentation, Dopamine is Tecca's most thoughtful and focused project to date. He aims to inspire the same approach in his fans, urging them to pursue their passions at all costs.

The 22-year-old Queens, New York native continues to prove his strength across Hip-Hop eras with his latest summer smash, "Dark Thoughts" (400M+ streams), a nostalgic dance floor anthem with groovy Neptunes-inspired production. Released in March, the track just notched its 10th consecutive week in the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, marking his 13th entry on the chart, and is currently #1 most added on the Mediabase Top 40 Chart. Starting with his 2019 debut album We Love You Tecca, all five of his full-length projects has landed in the Top 12 of the Billboard 200 Chart. Tecca has matured as an artist through each one, continuously elevating his core sound with greater depth of storytelling and innovative production. 2024's PLAN A is his most ambitious work to date, and the Dopamine era promises to reach even greater heights.

Related Stories

Lil Tecca Shares 'OWA OWA' Video

Watch Lil Tecca's 'Dark Thoughts' Video

Lil Tecca Shares His 'Dark Thoughts'

Lil Tecca Notches Various New RIAA Certifications

News > Lil Tecca