Watch The Funeral Portrait's 'Evergreen' Video

(SRO) "It's an attempt to put all of our anxious thoughts into one place," explains singer and songwriter Lee Jennings of The Funeral Portrait about the inspiration for their newly released single "Evergreen."

"Evergreen" is one of the three brand new songs featured on the deluxe edition of the red-hot emo-rooted band's second album, the 24-track GREETINGS FROM SUFFOCATE CITY - FROM BEYOND THE ABYSS: DELUXE EDITION (the track listing is listed below). It's out today (June 13) via Better Noise Music, with digital, CD, and vinyl (out June 27).

"The song speaks to universal and painful truths-that love is the source of all suffering, and the bittersweet feelings that coincide with it," elaborates Jennings. "The lyrics come from an extremely personal place and are set against a melancholy, stripped-back track that helps accent one of our most emotional hymns to date."

THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT-Lee Jennings (Vocals), Cody Weissinger (Guitar), Caleb Freihaut (Guitar/Auxiliary), Robert Weston (Bass), and Homer Umbanhowar- (Drums)-has "carved out a unique space in modern rock, blending theatrical energy with deeply personal storytelling" (Hard Rock Reviews, 5/27/25). With "Evergreen," the Atlanta band is excitingly building on their radio success. They achieved the #1 spot last November on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay and Mediabase's Active Rock radio charts with their smash single "Suffocate City (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)." They're once again enjoying #1 success on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with "Holy Water," which features guest vocals by Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch; the song is also firmly planted in the Top Five on Mediabase's Active Rock charts with "Holy Water."

The montage video for "Evergreen" illustrates THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT's exciting success story. It's been steadily growing since joining forces with Better Noise Music, known for its creative artist development, innovative cross-media strategies, and ability to build international success stories. The campaign for THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT began in August 2022, almost three years ago, with the release of "Voodoo Doll" when they were an opening band in 300-400 person venues (or smaller). Now they're drawing the biggest crowds at the major festivals, touring all year with bands like Ice Nine Kills, and gearing up for a European tour this fall.

