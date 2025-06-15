Ashley Gorley Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

(EBM) With an unprecedented 83 No. 1 radio singles to his name, Ashley Gorley was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last week, June 12, alongside The Doobie Brothers, George Clinton, Mike Love of the Beach Boys, Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins and Tony Macaulay.
Following an introduction and performance by Dan + Shay - whose smash hits "Nothin' Like You" and "Save Me The Trouble" were co-written with the inductee - Gorley's daughter Sadie took the stage to welcome her father, adding a personal note to the milestone moment.
"I spent the last few weeks trying to internalize that this is a real thing, and that I somehow belong on this list, and in this room with you guys," Gorley shared during his speech. "And as much as part of me is still in shock, I look around this room, and I know I belong.
"I belong because it's a room full of people who love music. People who are passionate about creating. Who have 10,000 untitled voice memos on their phones of random gibberish and melody scats, like me. Who write down titles and ideas in the middle of the night and hope the next morning they look half as brillant...I look around this room, and I see family."
Ahead of the induction ceremony, Gorley joined Anthony Mason, Adriana Diaz and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS Mornings Plus to discuss the honor.
Ashley Gorley Reacts To Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction News
