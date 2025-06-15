Bailey Zimmerman Surprised With Platinum and Gold Plaques

Photo provided by Warner Music Nashville Photo provided by Warner Music Nashville

(WMN) This past weekend marked a milestone moment for multi-platinum country superstar Bailey Zimmerman, who kicked off his Summer 2025 New To Country Tour with sold-out shows in Indianapolis, IN and Sterling Heights, MI, and ended the weekend with a performance at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest. Just before taking the stage Sunday night at the Fest, Zimmerman was surprised backstage from Warner Music Nashville and The Core Entertainment with eight RIAA certification plaques: "Rock and A Hard Place" (6X PLATINUM), "Religiously" (4X PLATINUM), "Never Comin' Home" (PLATINUM), "Change" (GOLD), "Fix'n To Break" (GOLD), "Get to Gettin' Gone" (GOLD), "Never Leave" (GOLD), and "Chase Her" (GOLD), celebrating a career marked by skyrocketing success.

The celebration comes on the heels of Zimmerman launching his New To Country Tour, produced by Live Nation and featuring support from Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge. The summer-long journey will take Zimmerman across the U.S., including major amphitheaters and festival stages like Country Fest, Tailgates N' Tallboys, Windy City Smokeout, Country Thunder, and more, before wrapping up in Laughlin, NV on September 13.

Adding to the excitement, Zimmerman also announced the upcoming release of his highly anticipated sophomore album Different Night Same Rodeo, set to release on August 8 via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. Produced by longtime collaborator Austin Shawn, the album includes the platinum-certified single "Holy Smokes," superstar collaboration "Backup Plan" featuring Luke Combs, and brand new tracks like "New To Country," "Hell or High Water," "Holding On," and his latest single, "Comin' In Cold."

Related Stories

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman Lead Watershed Lineup

Kane Brown, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon PardiLead Windy City Smokeout Lineup

Jason Aldean, Def Leppard and Bailey Zimmerman Lead Country Thunder SK Lineup

Bailey Zimmerman and Riley Green Lead The American Rodeo Championship Weekend Lineup

News > Bailey Zimmerman