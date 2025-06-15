BTS Wrap 2025 BTS FESTA

(fcc) 21st century pop icons BTS successfully wrapped up the offline event of '2025 BTS FESTA' which was held at KINTEX Exhibition Center 2 in Goyang, South Korea, on June 13 & 14.

'2025 BTS FESTA,' the annual festival celebrating BTS' debut with ARMY (official fandom name), unfolded over approximately two weeks through a mix of online and offline programming that reflected on the journey shared by the artist and fans over the past year. The global festival attracted ARMY from all corners of the world with the total number of visitors surpassing 60,000. This year's FESTA not only celebrated BTS' debut anniversary, but also served as a heartfelt tribute to ARMY in recognition of their continuous love and dedication.

This year, the offline event expanded in both scale and diverse programming with roughly 20 booths set up across the exhibition halls of KINTEX Exhibition Center. Standout installations included a giant 'ARMY BOMB PHOTO SPOT' and a 'WHALE PHOTO SPOT,' inspired by one of BTS' signature motifs.

Fans were treated to a deeply immersive experience as they explored FESTA-themed installations throughout the venue. At the 'VOICE ZONE,' fans paused to listen to heartfelt audio messages personally recorded by each BTS member, offering a rare and emotional connection. Fans also enjoyed 'BTS LOCKER,' carefully curated with items and visuals representing the members' unique tastes and character. At the 'TROPHY ZONE,' visitors had the opportunity to revisit more than 50 prestigious trophies, which represent key milestones shared by both BTS and ARMY.

The offline event's lineup of interactive, hands-on programs offered fans unique ways to craft unforgettable memories. At the 'DIY ZONE,' fans made and personalized their own sachets (scent pouches) inspired by their favorite BTS songs and scents. At the 'COLORING WALL,' a large-scale album artwork served as a communal canvas where visitors could color and leave heartfelt messages. The wall quickly filled with vibrant messages of love, gratitude, and excitement with many reflecting the overwhelming joy surrounding the group's reunion in June.

On the same day, BTS-themed photo zones were set up throughout Ilsan Lake Park, drawing large public crowds who gathered to enjoy the photo zones and fully immersed themselves in the festive 'BTS FESTA' atmosphere.

'2025 BTS FESTA' drew worldwide excitement as it signaled BTS's long-awaited reunion and the start of a new era for the group. In June, all seven members of BTS will be fully reunited as they complete their military service. BTS' reunion is expected to be an iconic moment eagerly awaited by both fans worldwide and BTS alike.

On June 13, all seven members of BTS were seen in attendance at 'j-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' FINAL,' the encore concert marking the conclusion of j-hope's first solo tour, 'HOPE ON THE STAGE.' When their surprise attendance appeared on the big screen on stage, this caused an explosive wave of cheers that shook the entire venue. The presence of all seven members transformed what was already an emotionally charged night into an unforgettable moment. BTS members Jin and Jung Kook also appeared as special guests and performed on stage, further elevating the festive atmosphere. In addition to their solo stages-Jin's "Don't Say You Love Me" and Jung Kook's "Seven (feat. Latto)"-the two members joined j-hope on stage for a heartfelt performance of BTS's beloved song "Jamais Vu," delivering a deeply cathartic moment for fans. The concert served as a reminder of not only the special bond between the members themselves, but also between BTS and ARMY.

