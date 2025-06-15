Jennifer Alvarado Shares 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)'

(PN) Jennifer Alvarado delivers her fan favorite cover "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" to all streaming and download platforms on the heels of her recent EP release "Lately." Cultivating her take on a classic tune, Alvarado releases her unique version of this acclaimed tune. With its roots firmly planted in country and Americana, the song features lush pedal steel guitars and a haunting, stripped-back arrangement that amplifies Alvarado's raw, compelling vocals.
The song's lyrics aren't only catchy, they resonate with fans. With lyrics like, "When I wake up, well, I know I'm gonna be / I'm gonna be the one who wakes up next to you / When I go out, yeah, I know I'm gonna be / I'm gonna be the one who goes along with you," The original writers of the track, The Proclaimers, unironically cultivated a cult classic love song that can also be screamed in the back of your small town favorite bar. With a chorus like, "But I would walk five hundred miles / And I would walk five hundred more / Just to be the one who walked a thousand / Miles to fall down at your door." This tune is sealed as a sing along.
When asked why she chose this classic tune to re-record, Alvarado stated she's "loved the song since [she] first heard it as a child." The album art was created to pay homage to the original "The Proclaimers" art that was used for the cassette tape that went along with the Benny and Joon soundtrack (1993)...."since that is closer to when and why I heard the song." Alvarado states.
Reviving this classic hit with a modern feel is a blissfully unexpected move from Jennifer Alvarado, and you should check it out for yourself.
