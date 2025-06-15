Lyn Lapid Shares Surprise Pixies Cover

(Mercury) As she continues the North American leg of her BUZZKILL World Tour, Gold-Certified singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Lyn Lapid surprises fans today with a cover of Pixies' "Where Is My Mind"!

Since the release of her debut album BUZZKILL in April, Lyn has been touring around the globe on her headline run. With upcoming shows in Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, and San Diego, Lyn will wrap the tour on June 28th at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre.

Lapid writes the soundtrack to seeing life a little differently. Her unfiltered observations ripple across fluid soundscapes anchored by subtle alternative R&B grooves, loose jazz phrasing, and unassuming pop ambition. The 22-year-old Filipino American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist continues to strike a chord with audiences through her unpredictably catchy and undeniably candid songcraft.

In 2020, a series of viral ukulele covers on TikTok brought the Maryland native her first brush with virality. Her personal vision took shape across a series of essential fan favorite singles such as "Producer Man," "When She Loved Me," and the Gold-Certified "In My Mind." Early co-signs came courtesy of Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Jungkook of BTS.

During 2023, she made waves with to love in the 21st century EP and its extended edition, the epilogue. She incited the applause of Rolling Stone, Billboard, E! Online, BuzzFeed, UPROXX, HYPEBAE, Refinery29, and LADYGUNN, among others. Speaking to her impact, Forbes touted her among its "AAPI Artists to Watch," and Atwood Magazine christened her an "exceptional artist-to-watch." She emerged as the rare collaborator equally comfortable on a track with Ruth B and mxtmtoon or Eric Nam and Whethan. Beyond touring with the likes of Ricky Montgomery and Claire Rosinkranz, she graced the bill of Head In the Clouds Festival and has sold out two nationwide headline tours in 2023 and 2024.

Generating over 1 billion streams, packing venues on headline tours, and attracting widespread critical acclaim, she narrates a season of self-actualization and newfound confidence on her 2025 full-length debut, BUZZKILL, out now on Mercury Records.

