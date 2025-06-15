Phil Vassar Shares 'Mississippi Remix'

(Milestone) Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and piano-pounding hitmaker Phil Vassar delivers "Mississippi Remix" - a fresh take on his beloved 2017 track "Mississippi." Originally featured on his American Soul album, the song marked Vassar's return to original material after a years-long hiatus and quickly became a fan-favorite.

Now reimagined, "Mississippi Remix" - produced by Dean Sams of Lonestar - brings new emotional depth and refined production to a track that has long resonated with listeners. A mid-tempo, piano-led ballad, it stays true to Vassar's roots as a piano-driven storyteller - blending his signature melodic hooks. Nostalgic, romantic, and rich with vivid imagery, the track is more than just a place; it stands as a powerful symbol of lost love and the enduring emotions that linger long after.

Ahead of the release of "Mississippi Remix," Phil Vassar turned up the heat with his summertime anthem "All American Summer," which dropped on May 2. Having premiered exclusively with Storme Warren on Garth Brooks' The Big 615, the feel-good track was co-written by Vassar, alongside longtime collaborator Tony Mullins. Vassar says, "'All American Summer' is a fun one I wrote with my buddy Tony Mullins, a fellow Virginian. We wanted to capture that same energy as 'Six-Pack Summer'-and I think we knocked it out of the park. It's the perfect way to kick off the season."

Tony Mullins is one of Nashville's most accomplished GRAMMY Award-winning songwriters, known for crafting chart-topping hits across country music. His credits include the 2000 ASCAP Song of the Year, "How Forever Feels," recorded by Kenny Chesney, along with standout songs for artists like Ricky Skaggs, Rascal Flatts, LeAnn Rimes, Tim McGraw, and Craig Morgan.

Currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of his era-defining smash "Just Another Day in Paradise," Vassar is bringing his fiery keys and signature sound to stages across the nation for the "25 Years of Paradise" Tour. This tour isn't just a celebration - it's a statement. A life-altering heart attack and stroke in 2023 that nearly claimed his life reshaped Vassar's outlook.

"You can't outrun your genetics, but you can take care of yourself," he reflects. His recovery has prompted a shift toward a calmer, more grateful life. "I'm way calmer now than I used to be. I've learned to enjoy the moment," he says, now embracing life with renewed perspective

