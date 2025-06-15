Randall King and Braxton Keith Team Up For 'Cheatin' On My Honky Tonk'

(EBM) In the 18 months since Randall King released his sophomore major label album, Into The Neon, the Hereford, Texas native got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Warthan, and the pair welcomed their first child together - a daughter named Paisley Leanna - in April. Reflecting on this new stage in his life, King is spending less time under the neon signs that he's grown accustomed to with the release of "Cheatin' On My Honky Tonk" feat. Braxton Keith, available now.

"My fans all know how much I love a honky tonk, however life's looking a little different these days," shares King. "I'm spending less time under that neon glow and more time at home with my girls, and this song felt like the perfect way to bridge Into The Neon and this next chapter. I couldn't think of anyone better to join me on it than my good buddy Braxton Keith. Hope y'all enjoy!"

"Cheatin' On My Honky Tonk" was written by Phil O'Donnell, Ira Dean and Ronnie Dunn. Paired with fellow Texas native Braxton Keith on vocals, King wittily depicts a man's maturation as his priorities shift from frequenting his local honky tonk to spending time at home with his newfound love.

She got me lovin' up on her, cooped up in her house

Been a month of Friday nights since I closed one down

My good timin', beer drinkin' buddies are thinkin' I'm dead

Or gone awol

She got me cheatin' on my honky tonk

Missin' out on my drinkin' songs

Wrapped up, tied down, that girl unwound

All my tie one ons

She got me cheatin' on my honky tonk

"Randall's been championing me in my career from the beginning," remarks Keith. "We had a lot of fun on this one. It was an honor to be asked to sing on his song."

As King returns to the studio, readying his next album for 2026, the man Holler declared "the genre's neo-traditional figurehead" will continue touring throughout 2025, with a mix of headlining shows and support dates on Luke Bryan's Country Song Came On Tour.

King's sophomore album, Into The Neon, was released Jan. 26, 2024 to critical acclaim, leaving Texas Monthly observing "his Texas bona fides are unimpeachable." Into The Neon was also named among the top country albums of 2024 by Entertainment Focus and Whiskey Riff. The album yielded King's first country radio single, "I Could Be That Rain."

