Skylar Blatt Declares 'I Look Good' With New Video

(Arista) Cincinnati born rapper Skylar Blatt releases her motivational new single "I Look Good" out now via Saint Ka$h and Arista Records. The genre bending artist is back with her affirmation anthem blending equal parts throwback and her signature original flow.

On the feel good track, Skylar shares, "'I Look Good' is a record that has this bop to it. It's literally made to boost and build up people's self-esteem and get them hype. Very often we, as humans, feel that other people be trying to play us in certain situations. This record was made for the haters in the back. The theme is to wake up feeling like you looking good,and knowing that you are looking good!!"

Following the momentum of March's "Major League," which also coincided with the newly coined "Skylar Blatt Day" in her hometown city of Cincinnati, Skylar continues to prove she is in a league of her own. Skylar keeps the haters blocked rapping, "Haters be yelling at the crowd / I don't come down that's low vibration / I ain't tryna lose my patience / Don't ever play me like an average bitch. Drop dead gorgeous like these prezzies." Skylar is keeping us confident and unbothered.

Fans will recognize the same signature swagger, humor, and heat as Skylar's previous team-ups including Brooklyn's Lola Brooke on "F**k Fame, Pt. 2," "Super Bowl" with Doe Boy, and "God Forbid" with Icewear Vezzo. Last year's "Hold Me Down," put her melodic charm on full display over a sexy drill-inspired production - a fitting followup to R&B-inflected "Wake Up," whose official video (shot at Brown's mansion) recently surpassed 13 million views.

"Wake Up" dropped last April to much fanfare, with TMZ Hip-Hop calling it a "song of the summer," ESSENCE crowning it a "banger" and one of the "Best New Music" releases that week, and Angela Yee tapping Skylar for a wide-ranging chat on Lip Service. Meanwhile, Billboard selected "Hold Me Down" as one of its R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks, writing, "Blatt is always cool, calm and collected. No matter the tempo of a track, the Cincinnati-bred artist remains in control of the steering wheel." Before that came "Laughin to tha Bank."

