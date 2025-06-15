Stream Foggieraw's New Track 'Nefertiti'

(Mercury) Acclaimed rapper and masterful storyteller Foggieraw returns with a charming expression of his love on a new single entitled "Nefertiti." On this song, Foggieraw serenades his queen with masterful lyrics that makes you blush. "Nefertiti" finds him returning to the fun in love - a sweet attempt to win his lady back laced with clever references to iconic cultural moments.

Poetic lyrics over jazz production beautifully intertwine with melodic vocals that envelop you in his warmth and soul as he raps, "My sweet Nefertiti let's sign us a peace treaty. Let's go back to when me and you was sweeties. Let's go back to when every shirt you owned was graffiti, printouts of Betty Boop and Tweety."

The track follows a high-profile run for Foggieraw, including a Best Video Director nomination at the 2025 BET Awards and a spot on Vogue's "Best Dressed" list. It also builds on the momentum of his recent single "Prairie View" featuring Monaleo, which ESSENCE praised as "New Hip-Hop Music To Soundtrack The Weekly Grind." The accompanying music video takes these rising stars back to Prairie View A&M University. Sporting a vintage Minnesota Vikings pullover, Foggieraw raps to the camera, channeling classic swagger. Directed by nehemyuh, the drama in the song's verses plays out on-screen, and Stunna 4 Vegas even makes a cameo!

Recently, Lauryn Hill tapped him to join her on stage to perform during her iconic Miami Jazz In The Gardens set. He closed out 2024 with "Love Don't Cost a Thing" including a music video starring Anycia. HotNewHipHop praised, "There's a sense of unpredictability with Foggieraw that makes each one of his releases exciting to parse over."

Prior, "Stay Awhile" (feat. Ari Lennox) graced the ESSENCE "Best New Music This Week" roundup, and Rolling Out plugged it on "New Music Friday." Not to mention, Foggieraw supported Wale on the iconic MC's "Every Blue Moon Tour." Throughout 2024, Foggieraw has made a significant impact across music, fashion, and culture. He became a face of New Balance's 990v6 campaign, performed at the Chicago Bulls' "Club Red" concert, and directed Summer Walker's "Drown In My Love" video. His singles "Stay Awhile" and "Destiny" racked up millions of streams and earned praise from outlets like Billboard, Uproxx, Wonderland, and more. Foggieraw's momentum continued with a standout appearance in the BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher, while also securing co-signs from stars like Alicia Keys, SZA, Anderson.Paak, and more. He further infiltrated fashion, walking in Milan Fashion Week for Pharrell's Moncler collection and starring in campaigns for Nike Yardrunners and Sergio Tecchini.

