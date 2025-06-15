Wale Recruited By 4batz For 'When I Get Home'

(AR) Dallas-based R&B phenomenon 4batz pairs up with hip-hop heavy hitter Wale for his new single, "When I Get Home," a beautiful melodic R&B tune that flows off of Batz's signature vocals and Wale's smooth rapping flow. This is the third release going into Batz's sophomore project. The record lands alongside an official music video, available everywhere now.

"When I Get Home" follows the release of last month's surprise two-pack entitled "Since Ya'll Say Ion Drop Enough...here." Each song-"Me U & Pride" and "Hope U Don't Mind"-is accompanied by a visualizer streaming on his official YouTube channel.

For the slick, swaggering, and soulful "Me U & Pride," he joined forces with iconic multi-GRAMMY Award-winning producer Tricky Stewart [Justin Bieber, Rihanna]. 4batz leans into the production with a stunning performance, stretching his seismic and showstopping vocals in the process. Meanwhile, he also flaunts his voice on the irresistible "Hope U Don't Mind," shining over a soundscape cooked up by frequent collaborator Seva.

4batz continues a banner year so far. Recently, he turned up at both weekends of Coachella, lighting up the stage like only he can. Not to mention, he took home "Best New R&B Artist" at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Plus, he put up numbers with "n da morning," reeling in over 1.5 million Spotify streams in less than two weeks. Billboard named it one of the "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week," raving, "The track exudes intimacy, trust, and an all-consuming pull to devotion." ESSENCE touted it among the "Hottest New Music This Week," while HotNewHipHop declared, "4batz is once again pushing the boundaries of contemporary R&B." Its predecessor "MORTAL KOMBAT" also quickly eclipsed 1 million Spotify streams.

4batz continues to assert himself as a vital and vulnerable R&B visionary. He initially made waves with "act i: stickerz '99'," bulldozing a path for "act ii: date @ 8." The latter caught the attention of Drake, who hopped on the official Remix, which catapulted into the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot R&B Songs Chart and onto the Hot 100. He accelerated his rise with u made me a st4r, generating over half-a-billion streams and inciting the applause of NPR, Billboard, and more. Not to mention, he collaborated with Usher, Lil Baby, Skilla Baby, and Jeremih, among others.

