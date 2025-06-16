Biohazard Return With First New Song In Over A Decade 'Forsaken'

(Freeman) Biohazard shares their first new music in over a decade with the release of a brand new single entitled "Forsaken." A staple of their recent Euro/UK headlining tour and a certified mosh pit favorite, the track offers a first taste of their forthcoming album (TBA).

Honoring their old-school roots while pushing forward, "Forsaken" arrives with an energetic live video directed by Billy Graziadei, filmed on tour as the band debuted the song to packed crowds across Europe.

Bassist/vocalist Evan Seinfeld on the new single: "We shot this video in Amsterdam, at Melkweg, an iconic venue where BIOHAZARD first made our bones in Europe back in the late '80s and '90s. It's really organic, and a little sample of the energy of our first new album in 15 years, performed in a live setting. Make sure you're strapped in and prepare for some real mayhem when our new album drops!"

Biohazard, renowned for their aggressive style and socially conscious lyrics, has been a seminal force in the hardcore and metal scenes since their formation in the late 1980s. Their unique blend of hardcore punk, heavy metal, and hip-hop elements has garnered them a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. Biohazard's signing with BLKIIBLK marks a new chapter in their illustrious career, promising exciting new music and projects.

"What started as three reunion shows of the OG lineup turned into three unstoppable years of kicking ass on stage night after night! Now we're back with a new record that hits with all the classic Biohazard energy, louder and harder than ever," comments guitarist/vocalist Billy Graziadei.

