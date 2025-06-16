G-Dragon Launching World Tour

(AEG) G-Dragon has officially revealed the details of his much-awaited world tour, G-Dragon 2025 WORLD TOUR, making his triumphant return to the global stage. In collaboration with Galaxy Corporation and AEG Presents, the tour promises an electrifying experience for fans worldwide.
Promoted by AEG Presents, G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR will take place in 4 arenas across the world starting August 22 at Prudential Center in Newark, before hitting Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Paris.
The G-DRAGON OFFICIAL MEMBERSHIP Presale will begin on Wednesday, June 25 at 10AM local time and run through Thursday, June 26 at 9:59AM local time. Public sales will begin on Friday, June 27 at 10AM local time. Please visit the official ticketing site for more information.
A pioneering member of BIGBANG, G-DRAGON has long been a driving force in the global K-POP industry, celebrated for his boundary-pushing music and trendsetting influence in fashion. After a seven-year hiatus from solo projects, he made a monumental comeback in 2024 with the release of his single 'POWER'. The track quickly soared up the charts, earning widespread acclaim.
Building on this momentum, G-DRAGON unveiled his highly anticipated third studio album, 'Ubermensch,' on February 25, 2025 - his first full-length solo project in over 11 years. The album, particularly featuring the tracks 'TOO BAD' and 'DRAMA', has been met with overwhelming praise from both fans and critics. 'Ubermensch' marks a bold new chapter in G-DRAGON's career, solidifying his legacy as an artist who continues to evolve and push creative boundaries.
G-DRAGON 2025 WORLD TOUR Dates
29 & 30 March Korea Goyang Stadium
10 & 11 May Tokyo Tokyo Dome
17 May Bulacan Philippine Arena
25 & 26 May Osaka Kyocera Dome
6, 7 & 8 June Macau Galaxy Arena
2 & 3 July Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
6 & 7 July Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
11, 12 & 13 July Taipei Taipei Arena
19 & 20 July Kuala Lumpur Axiata Arena
25 & 26 July Jakarta Indonesia Arena
2 August Bangkok Rajamangala National Stadium
9 & 10 August Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Arena
22 August Newark Prudential Center
31 August Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena
5 September Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena
20 September Paris Paris La Defense Arena
