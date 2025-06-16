John Morgan Launching Friends Like That Tour

(BBR) Multi #1 country music artist John Morgan today announces his headlining 2025 "Friends Like That" Tour that will hit major markets such as Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, San Diego and more. Following his FOURTH #1 as a songwriter and first as an artist - "Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)" - the North Carolinian impacts country radio today as the #1 most added with his fan-favorite and dynamically nostalgic track "Kid Myself."
"Man, this is my first headlining tour, and I'm pumped to do it with some of my great buddies who we'll announce very soon," shares John. "We're hitting some brand new cities for y'all on this run and are coming back to some of our favorites venues too like Touch of Texas [Binghamton, NY ] and Stashe at the Intersection [Grand Rapids, MI] - ready to bring Carolina Blue out on the road."
As featured on his critically acclaimed debut album, Carolina Blue, that MusicRow called "a greatest hits collection in waiting" and the Tennessean praised as "a studied, hit-laden road to Nashville country stardom," "Kid Myself" is already making an impact amongst fans and critics alike.
Written by the rising star with Tyler Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, the breathtaking track travels back to a regretful decision that cut a relationship short. Ultimately about forgiving yourself, the reflective and wistful single fuses the sought-after writer's emotively brilliant vocal delivery with strikingly clever lyrics that acknowledge the tough but mature truth behind the past.
Ready to take his electrifying set and singalong ready-tunes to the next level, public on sale for John Morgan's "Friends Like That" Tour starts this Friday, June 20 at 10 am/CT.
"Friends Like That" Tour Dates
October 9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works
October 10 - Binghamton, NY - Touch of Texas
October 17 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar
October 22 - Cadillac, MI - Venue Event Center
October 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Stashe at the Intersection
October 24 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub
November 6 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird
November 7 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Palace
November 8 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
November 28 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose
November 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Whiskey Rose
November 30 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 2565
December 4 - Great Falls, MT - Newberry
December 5 - Spokane, WA - The District at the Knitting Factory
December 6 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple
December 7 - Portland, OR - Ponderosa Lounge
December 9 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
December 10 - San Diego, CA - Moonshine Flats
December 13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Casino
Hear John Morgan's New Album 'Carolina Blue'
John Morgan And Jason Aldean Top The Country Radio Chart
John Morgan Previews Carolina Blue With 'Kid Myself' Video
John Morgan To Deliver 'Carolina Blue' Album In April
