John Morgan Launching Friends Like That Tour

(BBR) Multi #1 country music artist John Morgan today announces his headlining 2025 "Friends Like That" Tour that will hit major markets such as Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, San Diego and more. Following his FOURTH #1 as a songwriter and first as an artist - "Friends Like That (feat. Jason Aldean)" - the North Carolinian impacts country radio today as the #1 most added with his fan-favorite and dynamically nostalgic track "Kid Myself."

"Man, this is my first headlining tour, and I'm pumped to do it with some of my great buddies who we'll announce very soon," shares John. "We're hitting some brand new cities for y'all on this run and are coming back to some of our favorites venues too like Touch of Texas [Binghamton, NY ] and Stashe at the Intersection [Grand Rapids, MI] - ready to bring Carolina Blue out on the road."

As featured on his critically acclaimed debut album, Carolina Blue, that MusicRow called "a greatest hits collection in waiting" and the Tennessean praised as "a studied, hit-laden road to Nashville country stardom," "Kid Myself" is already making an impact amongst fans and critics alike.

Written by the rising star with Tyler Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, the breathtaking track travels back to a regretful decision that cut a relationship short. Ultimately about forgiving yourself, the reflective and wistful single fuses the sought-after writer's emotively brilliant vocal delivery with strikingly clever lyrics that acknowledge the tough but mature truth behind the past.

Ready to take his electrifying set and singalong ready-tunes to the next level, public on sale for John Morgan's "Friends Like That" Tour starts this Friday, June 20 at 10 am/CT.

"Friends Like That" Tour Dates

October 9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Iron Works

October 10 - Binghamton, NY - Touch of Texas

October 17 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

October 22 - Cadillac, MI - Venue Event Center

October 23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Stashe at the Intersection

October 24 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub

November 6 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird

November 7 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Palace

November 8 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

November 28 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose

November 29 - Colorado Springs, CO - Whiskey Rose

November 30 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse 2565

December 4 - Great Falls, MT - Newberry

December 5 - Spokane, WA - The District at the Knitting Factory

December 6 - Tacoma, WA - Elks Temple

December 7 - Portland, OR - Ponderosa Lounge

December 9 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

December 10 - San Diego, CA - Moonshine Flats

December 13 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Casino

