Laguna Reveal 'Live On The Line' Video

(Freeman) Melodic hard rockers Laguna unveil their new single "Living On The Line," taken from the upcoming debut album, titled 'The Ghost Of Katrina.' The album will be released on July 11, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Talking about the new single, vocalist Andres Espada stated: "The song captures the essence of living life to the fullest, embracing the thrill of the unknown, and taking risks. The song is about being fearless, spontaneous, and fully immersed in the moment. Straight up rock n roll!"

Hailing from the northern part of Mexico, from the arid desert of Torreon, Coahuila, LAGUNA is a five-piece hard rock band ready to take the world by storm with their debut album, 'The Ghost Of Katrina.'

Drawing from the European and Scandinavian melodic hard rock scene, LAGUNA's sound is an electrifying blend of powerful production, anthemic choruses, and in-your-face guitar riffs deriving from influences like One Desire, H.E.A.T., and other renowned acts from the scene.

'The Ghost Of Katrina' is produced by Jimmy Westerlund (known for his work with One Desire and more recently Giant), and perfectly captures LAGUNA's high-energy and dynamic style, bringing to life a heavy yet melodic sound that's both thrilling and emotionally charged. The songs feature strong hooks, vibrant instrumentation, and an intensity that reflects the band's unrelenting passion for hard rock.

Related Stories

News > Laguna