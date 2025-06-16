Noah Cyrus Announces Album and North American Tour

(HR) Noah Cyrus has announced details for her upcoming sophomore studio album I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME, alongside details for her North American fall headline tour, and special album release-day show in Los Angeles at The Ford on July 11.

Set for release on July 11 via RECORDS/Columbia Records, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH MEwas co-produced by Noah Cyrus alongside long-time, trusted collaborators Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, and features special guests Blake Shelton, Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley and Bill Callahan.

Tickets for her highly anticipated North American headline tour go on-sale this Friday, June 20 at 10am local. Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 17 at 10am local until Thursday, June 19 at 11:59pm local.

Rooted in Americana, indie folk, and country music, I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME is a moody, dynamic listening experience mixing whispered vocals with full-throated declarations of personal independence, all tied together by gorgeous organic instrumentation, pedal steel, banjo, dulcimer, mandolin, cellos, and acoustic guitars frame Noah's smoky yet supple voice. "For a long time, I couldn't really trust in my own choices. I had to learn how to make decisions for myself and make that transition into adulthood," Noah Cyrus, now 25, says. "But I've found who I am, I know who I am, and this record shows what I had inside me all this time. This album is me."

Noah pays homage to members of her family in ways both subtle and overt throughout the album. In "Don't Put It All On Me," Noah records a song her brother Braison wrote for her, and turns it into a collaboration with Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes, one of Braison's favorite bands. She also brings to life the very first song her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, ever wrote. "With You" is a crisp electric-guitar ballad about undying devotion: "Just listen in the wind and know that I'm your friend/And always with you," she sings. "My dad is one of my biggest influences," Noah says. "He turned me on to so many great songs and artists. My musical inspirations came from somewhere, and more often than not, it's been him."

There's also a nod to her father's influence in "I Saw the Mountains," a tale of recognizing and communing with the beauty in nature. As a child of Tennessee and California, Noah was always outdoors, and often on horseback. "The harmony between people and the earth is really taken for granted," she says. "My dad taught us from an early age to connect with nature and the animals that inhabit it."

Those themes - of family, of nature - pair effortlessly with Noah and Crossey's immersive interpretation of country music. They tip-toed around the genre on Noah's full-length debut, 2022's The Hardest Part, but throw themselves headlong into its sounds on I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME.

So, Noah continues to walk, confident in the knowledge that she's found herself and hopeful that listeners will too.

"I want this album to offer fans a sense of comforting, peaceful nostalgia. That's something that I feel so heavily when I listen to music. We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment. Music does that for me, and this collection of songs was made with that in mind," Noah says. "I want to evoke that feeling of a comforting friend that a song can be - and allow us all to heal."

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

7/11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Ford

9/12 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

9/13 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

9/15 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

9/18 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9/19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

9/20 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

9/21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

9/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

9/24 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

9/26 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

9/27 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

9/29 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

9/30 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

10/2 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral

10/4 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/7 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

10/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

10/10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/11 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/15 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

10/17 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/20 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

10/21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

10/22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

10/24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

