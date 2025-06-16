Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'

(SFM) Enigmatic pop alchemist Ryn Weaver releases "Odin St", her first official new single in ten years and a much-anticipated return to music following her acclaimed debut album 'The Fool', released on the exact same day in 2015.

"Odin St", produced by Benjamin Greenspan and Constantine Anastasakis (p/k/a Blonder), is the first taste of new music to come from the alternative pop maestro, and takes its name from the Hollywood Hills street she lived on following the release of her first album. The song chronicles a wild, hedonistic time, once remembered through rose-colored glasses but now revealed as an instrumental period of self-destruction and growth; coincidentally, along with being the street's namesake, Odin is also the God of Wisdom in Norse mythology.

"It was the house down the road from wisdom," says Ryn Weaver. "It felt special for the 10-year anniversary of 'The Fool', because that album can be played on a loop as repeating the cycle and running away... and I did run away to my house on Odin St. Chronologically it's exactly where I left off."

A pulsing chorus and poetic lyricism recalls Ryn Weaver's stamped brand of ornate theatrically stirring pop, while painting a portrait with darker hues and a wisdom that only time could bring after ten years.

Ryn Weaver smashed onto the music scene with her gold-certified debut single "OctaHate" which led to festival spots, late night television appearances and significant media attention throughout the mid-00s. The parent album 'The Fool' was a tour de force of confessional, celestial and unforgettable pop that playfully thrashed as hard as it lamented.

The New York Times called the album "a blend of 21st-century pop science and 1970s intuition and experiment" while The Fader said Ryn "is like a bolt of lightning...her music hits in a bright, clear flash, sounding as big as all your favorites." The album amassed over 300 million streams, and track "Pierre" experienced a viral moment on Tik Tok in 2021 with nearly 1.7 million uses on the platform, while also being certified gold.

Related Stories

News > Ryn Weaver