Sammy Virji Plots North America Tour Part Two

(ICLG) Sammy Virji shows no signs of slowing down. On the heels of announcing his sophomore album, Same Day Cleaning, Sammy announces the 2nd leg of his North America Tour, North America Tour Part Two. Part One, announced in January, concluded with a career highlight for Sammy at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY this past weekend.
More on Sammy Virji's sophomore album, Same Day Cleaning, including details on guest collaborations with the finest from electronic music and beyond, will be revealed over the coming months. In the meantime, fans can look forward to celebrating the album's release on September 19th with his newly announced November headline tour, hitting cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Columbus, and Detroit-with more dates to be revealed soon.
Fans can register for artist presale access beginning today, Monday June 16 at 10am ET / 7am PT. The artist pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, June 18 at 10AM local, ahead of tickets opening to the public on Friday, June 20 at 10AM local.
SAMMY VIRJI - NORTH AMERICA TOUR PART TWO
Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga*
Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza*
Friday, September 5, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - LIV Nightclub
Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Rio Vista Lot at the Historic Sears Building
Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Denver, CO - Civic Center Park
Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits*
Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - District
October 30 - November 2, 2025 - Live Oak, FL - Hulaween*
Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Thursday, November 13, 2025 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center
*Festival dates
Steve Perry Raises $215,000 For Altadena Fire Relief- Stevie Nicks Expands 2025 Tour- Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming- The B-52s and Devo Tour- more
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell 'Completely In Remission For The First Time'- Bonnaroo Canceled Mid-Festival- The Who's Roger Daltrey Knighted- more
Hear First Song From Waylon Jennings Unreleased Album 'Songbird'- Noah Cyrus Announces Album and North American Tour- John Morgan Tour- more
Third Man Reissues Marvin Gaye 'What's Going On?' Book-G- Dragon Launching World Tour- Ryn Weaver Returns with First New Single In Ten Years 'Odin St'- more
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Steve Perry Raises $215,000 For Altadena Fire Relief
Stevie Nicks Expands 2025 Tour
Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming
The B-52s and Devo Launching Cosmic De-Evolution Tour
Biohazard Return With First New Song In Over A Decade 'Forsaken'
Visions Of Atlantis Deliver 'Hellfire' Video
Sloan Announce New Album 'Based on the Best Seller'
Laguna Reveal 'Live On The Line' Video