Sammy Virji Plots North America Tour Part Two

(ICLG) Sammy Virji shows no signs of slowing down. On the heels of announcing his sophomore album, Same Day Cleaning, Sammy announces the 2nd leg of his North America Tour, North America Tour Part Two. Part One, announced in January, concluded with a career highlight for Sammy at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY this past weekend.

More on Sammy Virji's sophomore album, Same Day Cleaning, including details on guest collaborations with the finest from electronic music and beyond, will be revealed over the coming months. In the meantime, fans can look forward to celebrating the album's release on September 19th with his newly announced November headline tour, hitting cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Columbus, and Detroit-with more dates to be revealed soon.

Fans can register for artist presale access beginning today, Monday June 16 at 10am ET / 7am PT. The artist pre-sale will begin on Wednesday, June 18 at 10AM local, ahead of tickets opening to the public on Friday, June 20 at 10AM local.

SAMMY VIRJI - NORTH AMERICA TOUR PART TWO

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga*

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza*

Friday, September 5, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - LIV Nightclub

Saturday, September 6, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Rio Vista Lot at the Historic Sears Building

Saturday, September 13, 2025 - Denver, CO - Civic Center Park

Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits*

Saturday, November 1, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - District

October 30 - November 2, 2025 - Live Oak, FL - Hulaween*

Wednesday, November 5, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Thursday, November 6, 2025 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Saturday, November 8, 2025 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Thursday, November 13, 2025 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center

*Festival dates

