Sloan Announce New Album 'Based on the Best Seller'

(Yep Roc Records) Legendary JUNO Award-winning Toronto-based rock quartet Sloan return with their fourteenth studio album, Based on the Best Seller, set for September 26 release on Yep Roc Records.

Staying true to Sloan's longstanding ethos of artistic integrity, enduring friendship, and creative equality, the album showcases their trademark ability to weave together a variety of styles and voices into one cohesive, unmistakably Sloan sound.

Today, the band unveiled, "Live Forever," the album's melodic first single available on all streaming platforms. Written by Sloan's Jay Ferguson, Chris Murphy, Patrick Pentland and Andrew Scott, and co-produced by the band along with Ryan Haslett, "Live Forever" is a harmony-rich, irresistibly catchy power pop track. The song blends existential humor with a dose of sharp pop commentary, exploring the unexpected downsides of immortality and the enduring pull of nostalgia.

"If given the chance to live forever, would we even want to? Careful what you wish for. Would you want to feel 80 for hundreds of years? I guess that's the kind of hard-hitting question this song tackles. It also predicts that we will all have '90s nostalgia - once we're 100 years old," said Chris Murphy of Sloan.

Now more than 30 years into their career, Sloan has grown from a promising Halifax band into a revered indie rock institution. Celebrated for their unwavering lineup and democratic approach, with all four members contributing as singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists, the band has built a remarkably diverse catalogue. From power pop and punk-infused bursts to chamber rock and sprawling epics, Sloan continues to craft music that resonates deeply with listeners decades on.

Regarded as one of Canada's most enduring and influential rock bands, Sloan shows no signs of slowing down. This summer, they hit the road to tour across Canada, with performances in Ontario, Alberta, Nova Scotia and British Columbia, and more dates to be announced soon in support of their new music.

Sloan Tour Dates:

June 21 - Oshawa, ON - Bond St. Event Centre

July 9 - Calgary, AB - Wildhorse Saloon

July 12 - Ottawa, ON - HOPE Volleyball SummerFest

July 16 - Peterborough, ON - Peterborough Musicfest

July 19 - Gravenhurst, ON - Tall Pines Music & Arts Festival

July 25 - Hubbards, NS - The Shore Club

July 26 - Canso, NS - Stan Rogers Folk Festival

August 3 - Sydney River, NS - Red Farm Field Trip

August 9 - Penticton, BC - Penticton Peachfest

August 28 - Burlington, ON Royal Botanical Gardens

September 20 - Cambridge, ON - Fest2Fall

