Steve Perry Raises $215,000 For Altadena Fire Relief

(The Syndicate) As Altadena continues to rebuild its neighborhoods after the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Rock & Roll icon Steve Perry has raised $215,00 from his legendary auction; full of music history from the rock legend's personal archive to help raise money for the Altadena fire victims via Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. The standout item was the "Don't Stop Believin'" handwritten lyrics, which went for $43,500.

Darkives Collectibles curated over 50 pieces from Perry's personal archives to give fans the opportunity to add never-before-available, unique, signed, graded, and collectible items to their own collections. Items in the auction include Handwritten Lyrics from classic Journey songs, Perry's own Gold & Platinum Records, Vintage Tour merch incl. T-Shirts & Tour Programs, a custom Journey Vehicle Registration Plate signed by Perry, signed studio-used instruments, and Signed Vinyl Test Pressings, LPs, CDs & Cassettes, all graded and authenticated in partnership with Audio Media Grading (AMG).

Highlights in the auction included one-off Handwritten Lyrics of the Journey classics Don't Stop Believin' & Faithfully along with Steve Perry's Multi-Platinum RIAA Award for Journey's Greatest Hits, which was presented to him for over 15 million albums sold. Both Solo & Journey albums and Test Pressings from Steve's personal archive are being included in the auction, including his own LP, CD & Cassette copies of the 1984 Street Talk Solo album, Journey's E5C4P3 (Escape) & Frontiers album, all of which have been signed by Steve before being graded, authenticated and preserved by Audio Media Grading (AMG). Auction lots also include genuine vintage merch items from the Strange Medicine 1994 Tour, Journey's 1981 Escape Tour & Street Talk 1984 Tour including signed tour programs & genuine vintage tour shirts that have been carefully stored in the Steve Perry Archive. Fans can also bid on a rare signed 'JRNEYFAN' license plate that was thrown on stage during a show in New Jersey back in the day - a moment that stuck with Steve as a reminder of the incredible passion and energy of his fans, but is now passing this one-off rarity on as a special piece of history to help a greater cause.

On the auction conclusion, Perry shares, "I'm truly appreciative of the incredible support for this charity auction. It means the world to me to see these personal pieces, many of which carry deep memories from different chapters of my life, find new homes while helping a cause that matters so deeply to me. I started this auction as a way to give back, and the response has been nothing short of overwhelming. I'm beyond grateful to everyone who participated, placed bids, shared the word, and supported the mission. Your generosity and kindness have turned this into something truly special. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And who knows... maybe I'll dig a little deeper into the vault and do this again sometime."

Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund previously shared, "We are so excited to be the charity beneficiary for this amazing auction! Steve Perry is an absolute legend, and we're honored to be a part of this campaign. Steve has supported Sweet Relief for many years, he truly cares about the music community and this is another example of his kindness and generosity. The fire relief efforts in LA are ongoing and thousands of musicians and music industry professionals are still in desperate financial distress; the funds raised will be disbursed to this community in their time of need."

Earlier this month, Perry shocked fans with the reimagined version of the legendary power ballad "Faithfully" by Journey, a powerful duet with celebrated singer, songwriter, and guitarist Willie Nelson. Recorded at Ronnie's Place in Nashville, TN, and Steve's studio, Love Box, the track was produced by Kent Wells and Steve Perry, engineered by Joel McKenne, Kyle Dickinson, and Steve Perry. Additional musicians featured on the duet include Mike Rojas on piano, James Mitchell on electric guitar, Kent Wells on acoustic guitar, Scott Sanders on steel guitar, Steve Mackey on bass, Mickey Raphael on harmonica, and Nir Z on drums.

