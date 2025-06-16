Stevie Nicks Expands 2025 Tour

(fcc) Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks announces her 2025 live performances with eight shows across the U.S.. Produced by Live Nation, Live In Concert takes Stevie Nicks to Brooklyn, NY; Hollywood, FL; Detroit, MI and more from August to October of this year.
The new shows will conclude with a performance at the newly transformed PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, CT on October 25. Nicks will continue to enchant audiences with her unmistakable voice, poetic lyrics, and transcendent live performances.
TICKETS: Presale for the 2025 dates will begin on Wednesday, June 18 at 10am local and general on sale begins on Friday, June 20 at 10am local on livenation.com.
STEVIE NICKS 2025 TOUR DATES:
^NEW SHOWS: Tickets on Sale Friday, June 20
August 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center^
August 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
August 15 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
August 19 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
August 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
August 27 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
August 30 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
September 3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
September 7 - Detroit MI - Little Caesars Arena
October 1 - Portland OR - MODA Center
October 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
October 7 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena
October 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
October 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
October 21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 25 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena
