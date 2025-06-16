Stevie Nicks Expands 2025 Tour

(fcc) Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks announces her 2025 live performances with eight shows across the U.S.. Produced by Live Nation, Live In Concert takes Stevie Nicks to Brooklyn, NY; Hollywood, FL; Detroit, MI and more from August to October of this year.

The new shows will conclude with a performance at the newly transformed PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, CT on October 25. Nicks will continue to enchant audiences with her unmistakable voice, poetic lyrics, and transcendent live performances.

TICKETS: Presale for the 2025 dates will begin on Wednesday, June 18 at 10am local and general on sale begins on Friday, June 20 at 10am local on livenation.com.

STEVIE NICKS 2025 TOUR DATES:

^NEW SHOWS: Tickets on Sale Friday, June 20

August 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center^

August 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

August 15 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

August 19 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

August 27 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

August 30 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

September 3 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

September 7 - Detroit MI - Little Caesars Arena

October 1 - Portland OR - MODA Center

October 4 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

October 7 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

October 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

October 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

October 18 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

October 21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

October 25 - Hartford, CT - PeoplesBank Arena

Related Stories

Stevie Nicks Announces Summer and Fall Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks and Pat Benatar Lead AXS TV's Women Who Rock Marathon

Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen Top Sellers In MusiCares Relief Auction

Fleetwood Mac Has No Chance Of Reforming Says Stevie Nicks (2024 In Review)

News > Stevie Nicks