The B-52s and Devo Launching Cosmic De-Evolution Tour

(The Oriel Company) Two of rock's most influential and distinctive forces, The B-52s and Devo, will unite for the 2025 "Cosmic De-Evolution Tour": a co-headlining 11-date run serving as both bands' continuing concert farewells. Lene Lovich will open the celebratory trek, which currently launches September 24th in Toronto and wraps November 2nd in Houston.

"In 2022, I swore I'd never get on a tour bus again" said Fred Schneider "but we were careful to say to our fans that we would still perform in special situations that don't require all of the awful tour travel. Our Vegas residency is going great, and when we were offered the chance to do a small run of shows with Devo, we all said this is an extraordinary opportunity we couldn't say no to."

Added Kate Pierson, "When we first came from Athens to New York City to perform, punk was in full force...and New Wave was right on its tail! We loved all the New Wave groups, including Patti Smith, Talking Heads, Blondie and the Ramones. We also really dug the far-out weirdness of Devo, which seemed very in tuned to our sensibilities. We remember one of our first shows-- amazed that David Bowie, Brian Eno, Frank Zappa, Allen Ginsberg, Talking Heads and Blondie all came to see us! When we opened the Mudd Club, we partied with Devo and really hit it off on the dance floor. Later, Brian Eno went onto to produce Devo's incredible first album...and now we will align again ! So put on your wig hats and Devo bonnets and get ready to party! This is going to be wild."

Said Cindy Wilson, "When both of our bands performed at the recent SNL 50 concert at Radio City, we started talking and agreed we had to do these shows" says Cindy Wilson. "Believe or not, we've never done more than a festival or two together in all this time. This will be amazing and I can't wait for The B-52s to share these stages with Devo!"

Said Mark Mothersbaugh, "The B-52s had one of the best sounds of any of the bands out there in the late 70's early 80's - Rock Lobster is one of my favorite songs - DEVO used to sing it to Booji Boy after DEVO shows. It was either fate or luck or the SNL anniversary that brought us all together to create this amazing chance to go out on tour. All I can say is Cosmic Devolution is REAL!"

Added Gerry Casale, "Devo and The B-52s on tour together! That it took almost 50 years to happen is rather mind-blowing. But better late than never. We each did something right in different ways that withstood the test of time. Now we're here to prove we can still "bring it" as they say!"

The B-52s- led by original co-founders Fred Schneider (vocals), Kate Pierson (vocals, keyboards), and Cindy Wilson (vocals)-kicked off their extended goodbye run back in 2022. Since that time, they have electrified select venues and large music festivals across the U.S. and even established a Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre, powered by their colorful, danceable iconic classics that have made a seismic impact on New Wave and music history. As they prepare for a 2025 farewell tour, a high-profile documentary and their first official book, The B-52s undoubtedly stand poised to inspire and influence future generations.

This curtain-call timing overlaps with Devo, who are also fronted by three of their original members: Mark Mothersbaugh (vocals, keyboards, guitar), Gerald Casale (vocals, bass, keyboards), and Bob Mothersbaugh (guitar, vocals). In 2023, the fellow New Wave icons ("Whip It," "Uncontrollable Urge") kicked off their own farewell tour, 50 Years of De-Evolution, paired with a compilation album of the same name. That jaunt has since been extended and continues through the summer and fall of 2025.

COSMIC DE-EVOLUTION TOUR DATES 2025

9/24 - Toronto, ONT @ Budweiser Stage

9/25 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

10/2 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

10/4 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/5 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

10/16 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/24 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

10/25 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

11/1 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

11/2 - Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

