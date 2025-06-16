Visions Of Atlantis Deliver 'Hellfire' Video

(Napalm Records) Visions Of Atlantis return with an incendiary new music video for "Hellfire". The track's explosive energy is brought to life with the video's dazzling pyro lighting up pirate queen Clementine Delauney and co-captain Michele Guaitoli as they trade lines of serenity and gruffness. An anthem of inspiration and hope, the band beckons listeners to not let their fire go out and to never stop dreaming of a more fulfilling world.
Pirate Queen Clementine says about "Hellfire": "This one is for anyone waking up and finding their own strength and voice again. For anyone tired of listening to whispers that urge us to dim our light. 'Hellfire' represents strong minds, unafraid to carve their own paths and unconcerned with others' opinions. It's the chant of rebels fighting against those who abuse power to manipulate others. May we all reclaim power over our own lives."
This new video arrives as the band gears up for a summer of unforgettable live shows, including two very special headline performances - their official release show in Warsaw, Poland on July 4, and an exclusive German headline appearance in Regensburg on July 12. Looking ahead, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS's voyage continues in 2026 with the co-headline Pirates & Kings tour alongside labelmates Warkings, bringing fan favorites to audiences across Europe.
