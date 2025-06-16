Where Is Ozzy [Osbourne]? Book Coming

(RM) L.A based Animation studio and book publisher Fantoons announce their upcoming book Where Is Ozzy?, an officially licensed seek-and-find book from the same publisher that bought you Motorhead: Where is Lemmy? and Rush: Where is Geddy, Alex, and Neil? The book will be released worldwide on July 29th 2025.

Inspired by songs, albums and major milestones from Ozzy Osbourne's iconic solo career, and filled with easter eggs for hard core and casual fans alike, each double page is brought to life in vibrant illustrations by the award-winning studio. From Blizzard of Ozz to No More Tears, the heavy metal madness is cranked up to 11 on each page, packed with hidden messages that celebrate one of the greatest rock singers of all-time. This book blends fun with the deep legacy of one of rock's most iconic figures.

Speaking on the book's creation, author David Calcano said, "A book like this only works when it's built around a legend who rewrote the rules-with thunderous music, iconic style, and wicked humour. Fans will lose themselves in a world packed with Ozzy Easter Eggs and the raw energy our team poured into every page. All abooooooard!"

Each page asks readers to find Ozzy as he rises from the depths of darkness, transforms and eats some bat-snacks through pages filled with evil inks found under heavy black rain. Fantoons invite you to step into the dark universe of Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, with the only official seek-and-find book. Get ready to immerse yourself in the darkness!

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Final Concert To Be Livestreamed

The Osbournes Going To Comic Con

Ozzy Speaks About Final Concert and More

Ozzy Osbourne Documentary World Cinema Premiere Announced

News > Ozzy Osbourne