Aerosmith Offshoot Close Enemies Share 'Rain' Visualizer

(OMG) Close Enemies shares their new single, "'Rain' urges us to rise above adversity and spark change. Be bold, think big, and dream even bigger. It's a call to action amidst adversity to manifest a transformative shift."
The accompanying lyric visualizer, crafted by director Tom Flynn, captures the spirit of the band. "Tom took the footage we sent him and created a lyric video that not only showcases the message of the song but really captures our personalities and the fun we're having as Close Enemies," the band explains.
In support of the release, Close Enemies have announced upcoming tour dates under the banner "An Evening with Close Enemies - Live in Concert." Fans can expect an intimate experience showcasing the band's undeniable chemistry and a setlist packed with songs from Aerosmith & The Baby's along with their originals.
Close Enemies features Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton, drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton.
