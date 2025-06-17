AXS TV Launches New Daily Puzzle Game: AXS TV Harmonies

(PR) AXS TV is turning up the volume on digital fun with the launch of AXS TV Harmonies-the network's first-ever digital game, now available to play for free at AXS.TV/Harmonies. This daily puzzle challenge puts a musical twist on the classic category-matching format, inviting fans to connect the dots between songs, bands, and artists across four difficulty levels-from Green (easiest) to Purple (hardest).
Whether it's pairing up weather-themed tracks like "Rock You Like A Hurricane" and "The Rain Song," or figuring out the ties between music legends like Slash, Flea, Bono, and Sting, AXS TV Harmonies offers a fresh, fast-paced challenge for music lovers of all stripes.
As television's go-to destination for music programming, AXS TV is always looking for new ways to connect with its passionate audience. AXS TV Harmonies is the latest in the network's growing suite of digital experiences, joining daily features like Music News Live-a real-time content hub delivering breaking music news, artist updates, and more at the speed of social media.
This new game marks another step in AXS TV's mission to bring fans closer to the music they love, building an interactive, inclusive space where entertainment meets engagement.
Think you've got what it takes to solve today's musical mystery? Play AXS TV Harmonies now at AXS.TV/Harmonies!
