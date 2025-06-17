Craig Finn and Patterson Hood Teaming Up For Co-Headline Tour

() Craig Finn and Patterson Hood have announced plans for a very special co-headline tour. The shows - which will see the two iconic singer-songwriters performing individually and together backed by multi-instrumentalist Ben Hackett - get underway with a two-night stand at Seattle, WA's Tractor Tavern on November 5-6 and then travel through the month, ending November 22 at Austin, TX's The O4 Center.
Finn and Hood will be joined by fellow singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo for a one-night-only triple-bill at Santa Fe, NM's Lensic Performing Arts Center on November 19.
Pre-sales begin Wednesday, June 18/Thursday, June 19 at 10:00 am (local). All remaining tickets will be on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 20 at 10:00 am (local).
"Patterson Hood and his band The Drive-By Truckers were a huge inspiration to the origins of The Hold Steady," says Craig Finn. "He is one of my favorite songwriters, and he's also become a great friend. This tour, which will feature us going back and forth with songs and stories, is a dream come true. I expect it to be musical and joyful and can't wait to get it started."
"Craig and I have a ton of wonderful history, beginning with a mutual admiration for our bands," says Patterson Hood. "The Hold Steady and Drive-By Truckers had a huge tour together in 2008 (The Rock & Roll Means Well Tour) that we both consider a landmark in our histories. Later in 2012, Craig and I toured Europe together (with our friend Will Johnson) and that's when our friendship really took on a next level. I consider Craig a super close friend and one of my most trusted and admired confidants. We've been trying to find a way to collaborate again for years and this is finally happening."
CRAIG FINN & PATTERSON HOOD - TOUR 2025
NOVEMBER
5 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
6 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
7 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
8 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre
10 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
12 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theatre
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
15 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum **
19 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center *
21 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
22 - Austin, TX - The 04 Center
* w/ Special Guest Alejandro Escovedo
** On Sale in August
