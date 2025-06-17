Glass Animals Launch New Fan Experience With 'Take A Slice' Visualizer

(Republic) Grammy and BRIT-nominated, diamond-selling British band Glass Animals unleashes the mind-melting new visualizer for "Take A Slice", directing fans to a chaotic new fan experience site: https://ifuwatchthisustink.net

The launch follows weeks of viral momentum for the track on TikTok, now officially the band's second biggest song after global smash "Heat Waves". With over 2 million daily views across TikTok (spanning official and UGC sounds), "Take A Slice" is having a major moment. A new trend - "watching your enemy's downfall" - is driving explosive growth, including a Minecraft video that's now hit 17.2 million views in just a few days.

The visualizer is everything we've come to expect from Glass Animals - weird, glitchy, addictive - and totally unpredictable. Every time you watch the visualizer, fans get something different. Built as a reactive website by Dave Bayley and Drew MacFarlane, the experience pulls from the depths of internet chaos to match the unhinged energy fans are throwing back at the track.

"Take A Slice" originally appeared on 2016's How To Be A Human Being, but its revival proves that Glass Animals have a capacity to take the internet by storm, again and again. To celebrate, the band took over cult NYC hangout Scarr's Pizza, handing out slices and teasing "Take A Slice" visuals and lyrics in-store - a nod to the track's title and the mania building.

GLASS ANIMALS: TOUR OF EARTH 2025 UPCOMING DATES:

Tue Jun 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place+

Wed Jun 18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live+

Thu Jun 19 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

Fri Aug 1 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga^

Sat Aug 2 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater#

Mon Aug 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory=

Tue Aug 5 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha=

Thu Aug 7 - Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheater*=

Sat Aug 9 - Aspen, CO - Up In The Sky^

Tue Aug 12 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater*#

Fri Aug 15 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater=

Sat Aug 16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater=

Sun Aug 17 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*=

^Festival Date

*Non-Live Nation Date

+With SOFIA ISELLA

=With Orla Gartland

#Support TBA

