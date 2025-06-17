Greywind Announce New Album With 'Waterfall' Video

(Freeman) Irish emo duo Greywind is excited to announce their cinematic new album, 'Severed Heart City.' The album will be released on September 19th via FLG.

Having heralded the start of a new era earlier this year with epic cuts, 'Acid Rain' and 'I.K.A.M.F.', the brother-sister duo have announced their second full-length alongside the release of another arena-ready anthem, which will also appear on the record, titled 'Waterfall.'

Guitarist Paul O'Sullivan comments: "'Waterfall' is about hopelessly wanting someone to love you, but getting absolutely nothing in return and waking up to the fact that they couldn't care less about you. Recording this song felt like a massive moment in our career - it's dark, cinematic, and has everything we love about music in it."

Getting to this point has been more than a rollercoaster for GREYWIND, whose debut album 'Afterthoughts' was released in 2017 via a major label who promptly dropped them despite the band's ultra-promising "Ones To Watch" status. They've gone on to stoke their own creative fire and herald an avid fanbase with a Tik Tok surge during lockdown, an EP released by Version III last year ('Antidote'), tours and festival appearances across the UK, Europe and North America, and now a partnership with FLG. 'Severed Heart City' is both the culmination of and the soundtrack to that journey, taking in all the twists and turns in the siblings' story, both personally and professionally, along the way.

Steph and Paul O'Sullivan comment on the new album:

"'Severed Heart City' is an extended allegory for the stages of trauma, and one's inner struggle to find resolution. There are many roads that lead to the heart of this broken city, but there is only one bridge out - one of acceptance and hope. Our band was created after the suicide of our uncle and since then we've been on an intense journey of achieving some of our biggest dreams to then having everything ripped away from us. 'Severed Heart City' is a place where it's ok to be sad, depressed and feel like the whole world is against you but it's also a place where you make sure none of those things ever make you give up on yourself or your dreams. Only you can save yourself."

It's no surprise to hear that GREYWIND are inspired by great emo pop originators like Jimmy Eat World, Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance, with the duo's flair for the dramatic and knack for an earworm melody resulting in an album filled to the rafters with anthems. These are songs you can imagine ringing out from the biggest of stages and being sung back at the band by rapt audiences all over the world. Envelope yourself in GREYWIND's 'Severed Heart City.'

Related Stories

News > Greywind