Jack White Unveils Surprise Video Starring John C. Reilly

(BHM) Jack White shares a music video for breakout No Name single "Archbishop Harold Holmes," starring legendary renaissance man John C. Reilly in a ferocious, electric take on the song's titular impassioned, self-aggrandizing religious figure.
Hot on the heels of the release of Reilly's debut album, What's Not To Love?, as his critically acclaimed Mister Romantic alter ego, the idea began when John, a longtime friend and fan of Jack's, heard "Archbishop Harold Holmes" for the first time. Upon hearing the track, Reilly told White how much he'd love to play Holmes in a music video. White was immediately on board. He handed Reilly and director Gilbert Trejo complete creative freedom to make the vision their own - and to surprise him with the result.
Filmed at a church in Los Angeles, the video features a who's-who ensemble cast including Sami Perez of Cherry Glazer, model/face of YSL Beauty and frontwoman of the Paranoyds Staz Lindes, Misha Lindes of Sadgirl, Starcrawler's Arrow de Wilde and more.
