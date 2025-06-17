JINJER Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour With Trivium

(Napalm) With only a few weeks to go before they join headliners BABYMETAL on North American soil, JINJER are thrilled to announce another stateside journey for 2025! This coming Halloween, the Ukrainian progressive groove metal giants will kick off their next tour of the USA and Canada, supporting metal icons Trivium as very special guests! The tour will feature additional support from Heriot.
The tour will begin in North Myrtle Beach, SC at the House of Blues and will visit a month and a half worth of cities before coming to a close in Orlando, FL on December 14 at Hard Rock Live. Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, June 20 at 10:00 AM local time.
JINJER are touring in support of their widely acclaimed fifth full-length album, Duel, out now via Napalm Records. Composed of career-defining tracks dubbed as "punishing" and "empowering" (Revolver) and continuing to prove themselves as "heavy music practitioners in their prime" (Knotfest), the album achieved top marks, topping previous successes.
JINJER LIVE 2025
FESTIVALS:
6/17 - SOFIA, BG - Maimunarnika
6/19 - CLISSON, FR - Hellfest
6/20 - DESSEL, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting
6/22 - MILAN, IT - Dissonance Fest
6/25 - VIVEIRO, ES - Resurrection Fest
6/26 - YSSELSTEYN, NL - Jera On Air
6/28 - OSLO, NO - Tons Of Rock
6/29 - LISBON, PT - Evil Live Festival
7/2 - ROSKILDE, DK - Roskilde Festival
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SUPPORTING BABYMETAL w/ BLOODYWOOD:
7/5 - MILWAUKEE, WI - Summerfest
7/6 - MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
7/8 - CHICAGO, IL - Aragon Ballroom
7/9 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Armory
7/11 - DENVER, CO - The JunkYard
7/14 - VANCOUVER, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center
7/15 - KENT, WA - Showare Center
7/17 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Masonic
7/20 - LAS VEGAS, NV - The Pearl
7/21 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/23 - PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona Financial
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SUPPORTING TRIVIUM w/ HERIOT:
10/31 - NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC - House of Blues
11/1 - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - The Dome
11/2 - MONTCLAIR, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
11/4 - LONDON, ON - Centennial Hall
11/6 - QUEBEC CITY, QC - Videotron Centre
11/7 - WALLINGFORD, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11/8 - PORTLAND, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
11/10 - WARREN, OH - Packard Music Hall
11/11 - BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
11/12 - LANCASTER, PA - Freedom Hall
11/14 - GARY, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
11/15 - MILWAUKEE, WI - The Eagles Ballroom
11/16 - CINCINNATI, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/18 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
11/19 - WAUKEE, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
11/22 - WINNIPEG, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
11/24 - EDMONTON, AB - Midway Music Hall
11/25 - CALGARY, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
11/26 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma
11/28 - SPOKANE, WA - The Podium
11/29 - GARDEN CITY, ID - Revolution Concert House
12/3 - RIVERSIDE, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
12/5 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Revel
12/6 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Criterion
12/7 - FAYETTEVILLE, AR - JJ's Live
12/9 - SPRINGFIELD, MO - Shrine Mosque
12/10 - KANSAS CITY, MO - Uptown Theater
12/12 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
12/13 - DOTHAN, AL - The Plant
12/14 - ORLANDO, FL - Hard Rock Live
EU HEADLINE TOUR 2026:
1/23 - COLOGNE, DE - Palladium
1/24 - TILBURG, NL - O13
1/25 - BRUSSELS, BE - AB Brussels
2/2 - PARIS, FR - L'Olympia
2/3 - LYON, FR - Transbordeur
2/4 - TOULOUSE, FR - Bikini
2/11 - ZURICH, CH - X-tra
2/12 - STUTTGART, DE - LKA
2/13 - WIESBADEN, DE - Schlachthof
2/14 - MUNICH, DE - Tonhalle
2/16 - BUDAPEST, HU - Barba Negra
2/19 - PRAGUE, CZ - Sasazu
2/20 - LEIPZIG, DE - Felsenkeller
2/21 - BERLIN, DE - Astra
3/1 - COPENHAGEN, DK - Amager Bio
3/2 - HAMBURG, DE - Grosse Freiheit 36
