JINJER Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour With Trivium

(Napalm) With only a few weeks to go before they join headliners BABYMETAL on North American soil, JINJER are thrilled to announce another stateside journey for 2025! This coming Halloween, the Ukrainian progressive groove metal giants will kick off their next tour of the USA and Canada, supporting metal icons Trivium as very special guests! The tour will feature additional support from Heriot.

The tour will begin in North Myrtle Beach, SC at the House of Blues and will visit a month and a half worth of cities before coming to a close in Orlando, FL on December 14 at Hard Rock Live. Tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, June 20 at 10:00 AM local time.

JINJER are touring in support of their widely acclaimed fifth full-length album, Duel, out now via Napalm Records. Composed of career-defining tracks dubbed as "punishing" and "empowering" (Revolver) and continuing to prove themselves as "heavy music practitioners in their prime" (Knotfest), the album achieved top marks, topping previous successes.

JINJER LIVE 2025

FESTIVALS:

6/17 - SOFIA, BG - Maimunarnika

6/19 - CLISSON, FR - Hellfest

6/20 - DESSEL, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting

6/22 - MILAN, IT - Dissonance Fest

6/25 - VIVEIRO, ES - Resurrection Fest

6/26 - YSSELSTEYN, NL - Jera On Air

6/28 - OSLO, NO - Tons Of Rock

6/29 - LISBON, PT - Evil Live Festival

7/2 - ROSKILDE, DK - Roskilde Festival

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SUPPORTING BABYMETAL w/ BLOODYWOOD:

7/5 - MILWAUKEE, WI - Summerfest

7/6 - MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

7/8 - CHICAGO, IL - Aragon Ballroom

7/9 - MINNEAPOLIS, MN - The Armory

7/11 - DENVER, CO - The JunkYard

7/14 - VANCOUVER, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center

7/15 - KENT, WA - Showare Center

7/17 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Masonic

7/20 - LAS VEGAS, NV - The Pearl

7/21 - SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/23 - PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona Financial

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR SUPPORTING TRIVIUM w/ HERIOT:

10/31 - NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC - House of Blues

11/1 - VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - The Dome

11/2 - MONTCLAIR, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

11/4 - LONDON, ON - Centennial Hall

11/6 - QUEBEC CITY, QC - Videotron Centre

11/7 - WALLINGFORD, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/8 - PORTLAND, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

11/10 - WARREN, OH - Packard Music Hall

11/11 - BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

11/12 - LANCASTER, PA - Freedom Hall

11/14 - GARY, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

11/15 - MILWAUKEE, WI - The Eagles Ballroom

11/16 - CINCINNATI, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/18 - INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/19 - WAUKEE, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

11/22 - WINNIPEG, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

11/24 - EDMONTON, AB - Midway Music Hall

11/25 - CALGARY, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

11/26 - MISSOULA, MT - The Wilma

11/28 - SPOKANE, WA - The Podium

11/29 - GARDEN CITY, ID - Revolution Concert House

12/3 - RIVERSIDE, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

12/5 - ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Revel

12/6 - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - The Criterion

12/7 - FAYETTEVILLE, AR - JJ's Live

12/9 - SPRINGFIELD, MO - Shrine Mosque

12/10 - KANSAS CITY, MO - Uptown Theater

12/12 - NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

12/13 - DOTHAN, AL - The Plant

12/14 - ORLANDO, FL - Hard Rock Live

EU HEADLINE TOUR 2026:

1/23 - COLOGNE, DE - Palladium

1/24 - TILBURG, NL - O13

1/25 - BRUSSELS, BE - AB Brussels

2/2 - PARIS, FR - L'Olympia

2/3 - LYON, FR - Transbordeur

2/4 - TOULOUSE, FR - Bikini

2/11 - ZURICH, CH - X-tra

2/12 - STUTTGART, DE - LKA

2/13 - WIESBADEN, DE - Schlachthof

2/14 - MUNICH, DE - Tonhalle

2/16 - BUDAPEST, HU - Barba Negra

2/19 - PRAGUE, CZ - Sasazu

2/20 - LEIPZIG, DE - Felsenkeller

2/21 - BERLIN, DE - Astra

3/1 - COPENHAGEN, DK - Amager Bio

3/2 - HAMBURG, DE - Grosse Freiheit 36

