Komara Returns with Haunting New Album

(Glass Onyon) The genre-defying trio KOMARA returns with KOMARA II, a powerful and immersive new release that pushes sonic boundaries and challenges musical convention. Featuring King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto, Slovakian avant-garde guitarist David Kollar, and visionary Italian trumpeter Paolo Raineri, the trio weaves ambient textures, industrial grit, and jazz-infused improvisation into a dark, cinematic soundscape.
Building on the bold spirit of their acclaimed debut, KOMARA II welcomes special guests Arve Henriksen (trumpet on "Komarantino"), Bill Munyon (voice on "Not Our Way"), and Deborah Carter Mastelotto (voice on "Relocating Children" and "Burning Man"), adding further depth to the album's rich and experimental palette. Once again, the visual aesthetic is elevated by a striking cover design from Tool guitarist and artist Adam Jones.
The band will perform select European dates this summer with special guest Trey Gunn-Pat Mastelotto's former King Crimson bandmate-joining the lineup for an even more expansive live experience.
KOMARA II is available now in a 4-panel CD wallet and digital formats.
Track list:
1. Gerund 3:24
2. Allina Day 3:46
3. Not Our Way 1:16
4. Relocating Children 4:20
5. Gray Apples Fall 9:11
6. Judgement Day 1:54
7. Utorok Cowboy 3:44
8. Swallowing Tokyo 0:47
9. Burning Man 5:24
10. Komarantino 3:13
11. Squirm 4:26
12. The Returning (reprise) 6:51
