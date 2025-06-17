Mayday Parade Announce Fall Tour With All Time Low

(The Syn) Mayday Parade have announced they will be joining All Time Low on the "EVERYONE'S TALKING" tour this fall with The Cab, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox. The announcement follows a steady year of touring in celebration of their 20th anniversary and new release Sweet, the first installment of a three-part album.
Their ambitious three-part album marks the band's first self-released collection since 2006's Tales Told By Dead Friends EP. The initial installment, Sweet, arrived on April 18, 2025 and demonstrates just how far Mayday Parade has evolved since forming in 2005.
Recorded with longtime collaborators, multiplatinum engineers Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount (All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World), the trilogy of releases will serve as Mayday Parade's eight full-length studio album and first LP since 2021's What It Means To Fall Apart.
The EVERYONE'S TALKING tour kicks off Fayetteville, AR and will see the band traverse North America, celebrating their catalog with fans old and new. With festival appearances and a Australia/Asia tour with Jack's Mannequin and The Home Team lined up as well, Mayday Parade is proving that two decades in, they're still pushing forward with passion and purpose.
Confirmed U.S. Tour Dates
JUNE 26 @ Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI
JULY 13 @ Calgary Stampede in Calgary, AB
OCT 8 Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
OCT 9 Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
OCT 11 Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
OCT 12 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
OCT 14 Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
OCT 16 Salt Lake City, UT -The Union Event Center
OCT 18 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young - SOLD OUT
OCT 19 Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young
OCT 21 San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
OCT 22 Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
OCT 23 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theater
OCT 25 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
OCT 26 San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
OCT 28 St. Louis, MO - The Factory
OCT 29 Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
OCT 31 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
NOV 2 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
NOV 3 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
NOV 5 Toronto, ON - HISTORY
NOV 7 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
NOV 8 Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center
NOV 11 Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
NOV 12 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
NOV 14 Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium
NOV 15 Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound
NOV 16 Orlando, FL - Vans Warped Tour
NOV 18 Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
NOV 19 Coraopolis, PA - UPMC Events Center
NOV 21 Philadelphia, PA - The Met
NOV 22 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
NOV 25 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
NOV 26 Washington, DC - The Anthem
NOV 28 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks
NOV 29 Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
Confirmed Australia/Asia Tour Dates
SEP 12 Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena
SEP 13 Sydney, Australia - Hordern Pavilion
SEP 14 Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall
SEP 17 Adelaide, Australia - Hindley Street Music Hall
SEP 19 Perth, Australia - Metro City
SEP 21 Singapore - Pasir Panjang Power Station - LOW TICKETS
SEP 24 Manila, Philippines - Araneta Coliseum
