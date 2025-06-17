Parker McCollum Celebrating New Album with TV Appearances This Week

(TPR) Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country music superstar, Parker McCollum, will be hitting TV screens this week as he promotes the upcoming release of his self-titled album, PARKER MCCOLLUM, out on June 27th.
Fans can watch him on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" - performance airing on June 18th - "TODAY with Jenna & Friends" - performance airing on June 20th - "Fox & Friends" - live performance on June 20th
McCollum's first single and current radio hit off the album, "What Kinda Man," immediately connected with fans and set the pace for this next chapter of music. He followed with additional tracks - "Hope That I'm Enough," "Big Sky," and most recently, the sultry, "Killin' Me." PARKER MCCOLLUM is an artistic achievement, produced by Frank Liddell and Eric Masse, that excavates the essence of great Texas Country. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this record from McCollum, which shows a return to the raw, authentic sound that started it all. Recorded at the legendary Power Station recording studio in New York City, the project is imbued with emotional intensity and masterful storytelling. Teaming with celebrated songwriters such as Jon Randall, Randy Rogers, Lori McKenna, Randy Montana, Liz Rose, Natalie Hemby, Monty Criswell and more, this album is a start to finish experience that is a cohesive standout project by McCollum.
Fans can see Parker out on the road for his headlining tour dates across the country. He will also be on the road with the King of Country, George Strait, and Country music powerhouse, Chris Stapleton, on select dates.
